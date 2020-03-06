The Governor of Texas, AG issues a warning about the possible increase in prices of medical supplies during the coronavirus threat – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a warning on Friday to anyone involved in the increase in prices of medical supplies while Texas continues to combat the threat of the coronavirus.

In case there are extensive reports of price increases, Governor Abbott has the power to declare Chapter 418 of the Texas Government Code, which gives the Texas Attorney General more extensive powers to process these cases.

"The price increase is not Texan and will not be tolerated in our state," said the joint statement. “The state of Texas will work to ensure that anyone who participates in this act is held accountable. While working to address the coronavirus, it is essential that the public have access to health and wellness supplies that can help mitigate any possible spread. We will work to combat any attempt to exploit public health and safety for monetary gain. ”

Texans who suspect a case of price increases in relation to the possible threat of coronavirus may file a consumer complaint with the Consumer Protection Division of the Texas Attorney General's Office.