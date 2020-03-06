The former Giants player shows class to the thief who stole his Super Bowl ring

Former NFL player Steve Weatherford announced on Instagram on Tuesday that the Super Bowl ring he won with the Giants was stolen by someone who broke into his vehicle. On its own, the theft is of journalistic interest for most Weatherford homes.

However, Weatherford's words to the bandit took him to another level.

After lamenting the loss, Weatherford finished his post by writing: "Mr. Neighborhood thief man, I hope you tried that ring, I hope you will favor your life, just as you have done for other people in the I have had possession of it for the last 6.5 years. It was not my hand that won it, but I would like your hand to use it. "

Weatherford participated in the Giants' Super Bowl 46 victory over the Patriots at the end of the 2011 season. He hit four times in the game, averaging 40.8 yards, and endured for kicker Lawrence Tynes.

He hopes that, with the help of the Giants, he won't have empty hands for a long time.

"I hope Mr. Mara will read this, and have the kindness of his heart to ask @Tiffanyandco to dig up that glorious mold of 2012, to make me a Super Bowl replacement ring to give my son someday 🙏🏽" , Weatherford wrote, referring to team co-owner John Mara.

"I'm assured, I got the loot," he added.

