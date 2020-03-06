The five-goal game of Mika Zibanejad of the Rangers adds to the long history of the NHL feat

%MINIFYHTML223ddc0e9447cfa7e812d618bb33953311% %MINIFYHTML223ddc0e9447cfa7e812d618bb33953312%

Hat tricks are fun. The five-goal games are better.

On Thursday night, Mika Zibanejad scored a full handful of goals in the 6-5 overtime victory of the New York Rangers over the Washington Capitals. The performance was a pretty impressive show on one of the biggest possible stages: on Broadway in front of a base of rabid fans, with a playoff spot a few inches away and against a great rival.

While it hasn't been long since the last five-goal game, it's always a great moment that is announced throughout the league; After all, only 45 players have accomplished the feat a total of 61 times.

Here are some interesting nuggets about the mythical games of five or more goals.

Who had the last game of five goals?

Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine scored five last season against the tandem of St. Louis Blues archers from Chad Johnson and Jake Allen.

While it is a short period of time between great goal games, 24 years have passed since a five-goal game included the winner of the game (the fifth of Zibanejad came 33 seconds in OT). Detroit Red Wings star Sergei Fedorov achieved the feat in 1996, also against the Capitals. Zibanejad scored his five goals against a netminder, Ilya Samsonov. The last time a player victimized a single goalkeeper – 2007, when Marian Gaborik of Minnesota Wild scored five against Henrik Lundqvist of the Rangers.

There has been another five-goal game on March 5; In 1992, his Swedish teammate, Hall of Famer and then Quebec Nordique Mats Sundin scored five against the Hartford Whalers in their team's 10-4 victory.

Games of five most recent goals

DATE EQUIPMENT PLAYER GOALS November 24, 2018 Winnipeg jets Patrik Laine 5 5 February 2, 2011 Detroit Red Wings Johan Franzen 5 5 December 20, 2007 Minnesota Wild Marian Gaborik 5 5 December 26, 1996 Detroit Red Wings Sergei Fedorov 5 5 March 26, 1996 Pittsburgh Penguins Mario Lemieux 5 5

Who has scored more goals in a game?

While it hasn't been that long since the last five-goal game, it's been more than 44 years since Darryl Sittler scored six goals (and 10 points) for the Toronto Maple Leafs against the Boston Bruins.

While six is ​​a lot, it is not the largest number. Hall of Fame member Joe Malone holds the record with seven for the Quebec Bulldogs against the Toronto St. Pats (now Maple Leafs) in 1920.

DATE EQUIPMENT PLAYER GOALS January 31, 1920 Quebec bulldogs Joe Malone 7 7 February 7, 1976 Toronto maple leaves Darryl Sittler 6 6 November 7, 1968 St. Louis Blues Red berenson 6 6 February 3, 1944 Detroit Red Wings Syd Howe 6 6 March 7, 1921 Ottawa Senators Cy Denneny 6 6 January 26, 1921 Toronto St. Patricks Corb Denneny 6 6 March 10, 1920 Quebec bulldogs Joe Malone 6 6 January 10, 1920 Montreal Canadiens Newsy Lalonde 6 6

Who has more games of five or more goals?

Malone also holds the record for most games with more than five goals, with five. He finished his career with 143 goals in 126 games from 1917-24, a time when NHL teams played a maximum of 24 games in one season.

PLAYER GAMES Joe Malone 5 5 Wayne Gretzky 4 4 Mario Lemieux 4 4 Newsy Lalonde 3 Babe dye two Maurice Richard two Darryl Sittler * two Bryan Trottier two

* Includes a playoff game.