The first responders in the Bay Area practice security protocols to protect against coronaviruses – Up News Info San Francisco

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – When first responders arrive at a scene, they can focus on the well-being of the injured, but also worry about their own health and safety. With the spread of the coronavirus, there are new protocols to help.

Marin County is following the federal CDC guidelines. Start with a new 911 script that asks people if they have a fever or cough or have traveled abroad in the last 30 days.

"Dispatchers will let the crews respond that there is a patient & # 39; positive for the screen & # 39; and recommend that they put on the appropriate personal protective equipment," said Dr. Dustin Ballard, Director of Emergency Medical Services at Marin County

Rookie Fire says they have already received a couple of calls that require the use of the new protections.

“We have a full body gown, we would wear everything. Full face shield, so that's eye protection. And then we'll take our normal precaution, which would be rubber gloves, "said Rookie firefighter Matthew Allmen.

Additional protection is used only as necessary. It takes a moment to get in, but once you are fully prepared, the first responder is a little safer.

"It's a dangerous job and, deep down in our minds, we're always thinking we could bring something home." So we don't want to do that, "said Novato fire captain Erich Mesenburg.

The county is issuing instruction cards to first responders detailing personal protective equipment guidelines, best practices to stay safe and additional screening questions. After each call, the ambulances are cleaned with bleach.

"Right now, we are erring on the safe side and we recommend complete protective equipment," said Dr. Ballard.

He also noted that health officials still have a lot to learn about the coronavirus.