Coronavirus cases continue to increase sharply in Europe.

The Vatican, Serbia and Slovakia reported their first infections on Friday.

Almost 1,000 new cases were confirmed in Italy in one day.

European Union officials held an emergency meeting in Brussels, urging solidarity to address the shortage caused by the outbreak.

Jonah Hull from Al Jazeera has more.