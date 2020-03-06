The Democratic candidates for the US Senate. UU. They prepare for committees on Saturday

Across the state on Saturday, Democrats will congregate in schools, churches, recreation centers and fire stations to begin a convoluted six-week process that will end in recognition of their large field of US Senate candidates. UU.

Five Democratic Senate candidates will compete in Saturday's assemblies: John Hickenlooper, Andrew Romanoff, Stephany Rose Spaulding, Erik Underwood and Trish Zornio. Five other candidates will try to gain access to the ballot for the primaries in late June by collecting signatures, avoiding weekend committees.

For the five competing Saturdays, a preference survey of caucus attendees will be the first indicator of their state support and a true test of their ability to compete. The survey will be used to assign delegates to county assemblies later in March. Surveys conducted at county assemblies will be used to assign delegates to the state assembly on April 18, where a candidate will need 30% support to have their name placed on the ballots on June 30.

"This is the first time that Colorado will have an idea of ​​people's real position on the candidates," Spaulding said of Saturday's assemblies. "The people of Colorado have not yet decided who they want to be their nominees."

In interviews on Thursday, several candidates said they had spoken to committed Democratic voters who do not know that caucuses are taking place or that they have lost faith in caucuses after the Iowa mishaps this year. In Romanoff's words, the Colorado caucuses are "a system that nobody would design from scratch."

"I really have no idea what the participation will be," he said.

The field of five caucusing candidates includes Hickenlooper, the former governor and main Democratic candidate, as well as two of his main liberal opponents, Romanoff and Spaulding. Zornio takes longer than the other four and has toured all the counties of Colorado twice. Underwood has gone through the caucus process before, when he was a candidate for governor in 2018.

"I hope to win, of course," Hickenlooper told reporters on February 28 at a Denver event with US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a New York Democrat who backed him that day.

"He is going to kick a serious ass," Gillibrand added with a smile, before Hickenlooper slightly minimized his chances.

"You have to understand that our caucus system is an outdated caucus system, so it might not kick so much in the caucus system," he said. "But I look forward to the primary elections."

Underwood said he will spend Friday meeting voters in population centers along the Front Range. On Monday, he spoke with what he estimated are 1,000 people at a Capitol rally that opposes Senate Bill 163, which would make the process for requesting vaccine exemptions more burdensome.

"I will never stand between a woman trying to protect her son or children," Underwood said in a megaphone on the steps of the Colorado Capitol. In a Facebook post that day, he wrote: "We cannot allow Big Pharma to become a shadow government that controls our choice, freedom and bodies."

Romanoff will spend Friday at Colorado Springs, Highlands Ranch, Littleton and Fort Collins. Spaulding said his campaign will continue to knock on doors and operate telephone banks. Zornio, fighting a disease, will remain at home and make calls reminding his followers that they will meet on Saturday.

"We feel good watching the number of people who say they are going out and support us," said Zornio. "We just have to see what happens on Saturday."

Hickenlooper has led the Democratic camp by a wide margin in the first polls, but faces a left flank of the committed and enraged party that prefers its most progressive challengers. The assemblies will be the first test of the well-funded Hickenlooper campaign, as well as those of its liberal critics.

"In the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, many of them are very anti-Hickenlooper," said Spaulding. "We will see how much they are anti-Hickenlooper on Saturday."

The results of the preference survey will be published online by the Colorado Democratic Party and on Twitter on Saturday afternoon and evening. Although it is crucial to assign delegates, such surveys are not always indicative of primary success. In 2018, for example, Cary Kennedy easily won the Democratic government preference poll, but easily lost to Jared Polis in that summer's primary.

Democrats can participate in Saturday assemblies if they are at least 18 years old on Election Day, are registered to vote and were registered as Democrats by February 14. The numbers of the seals can be found on the website of the Office of the Secretary of State, GoVoteColorado. com, and the locations of the seals are located at ColoradoDems.org.

Republicans will also meet for assemblies on Saturday, although there is no competitive primary in the Senate. For the reelection campaigns of Senator Cory Gardner and President Donald Trump, the committees are an opportunity to organize grassroots support and energize volunteers eight months before November.