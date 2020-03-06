The creator of the story, Luke Humphries, reflects on the scathing victory over Gary Anderson | Darts news

"I live and breathe darts, run through my blood, I love the game and there is nothing else in this world that I would like more than to succeed in this game."





Luke Humphries admitted that he was as nervous as ever before his fight with Anderson

Luke Humphries was not at his best, as he made history as the first Premier League challenger to win a game, but it didn't have to be.

The current youth world champion resisted a tense end to seal the victory over Gary Anderson with a leg of 27 darts, rewarding a somewhat different display to his flourishing appearances on the big stage seen in the past.

& # 39; Cool Hand & # 39; Luke is taking that ability to win ugly as a great stimulus while seeking to settle both on stage and on the floor.

"I pushed myself too hard tonight, I was practicing very well and unfortunately I didn't play my game," Humphries said.

"I am happy to go out as a winner. I usually play very well and I go out as a loser, so it is good to go there and not play my best and still win."

Night Five Results: Westpoint, Exeter Rob cross 6-6 Daryl Gurney Gerwyn Price 3-7 Glen Durrant Nathan Aspinall 3-7 Peter Wright Gary Anderson 5-7 Luke Humphries Michael Smith 4-7 Michael van Gerwen

"They always cancel me, all the time. I don't know what else I have to do to make people think I have a game. I have shown that I can play my game C and still win.

"I think Gary probably played his D game and he wasn't close to his best level. I've had a lot of games this year where I played brilliantly and I lost, it's nice to get on a big stage and not play so well and win."

Humphries was making his second outing as a Premier League challenger having tied 6-6 with Gerwyn Price last season, during which he couldn't get a dart.

Despite that experience, the 25-year-old admits that he felt an extra weight on his shoulders when he left Exeter.

"I think I was more nervous this year than I had been going on stage because I felt I had a point to prove," he added.

"After my two quarter finals in the World Championship, I feel that I always have to go there and play well because I have been seen as a very good stage player and trash on the floor when this year I have been bright on the floor and not So good on stage.

"I thought it would be a bite and a fold, I thought it would be close because we are tall scorers, but it was a lot up and down with lost doubles."

"It's nice to see that the games are very close, that people lose doubles, adds to the drama."

While he wishes to build his last milestone, Humphries will remain patient in his attempt to compete with the world elite, believing he eventually has the talent to do so.

He said: "Every time you go on stage it means a lot, it always helps you. I think I've played 17, 18 times on the big stage now and I'm learning every time I walk there."

"Two years as a professional, there are not many children under 25 who can say they have reached two quarters of a final. I just need to wait, I know that once I get there regularly I have a decent game to challenge the best players in the world.

"I've put so much effort, I practice a lot, I dedicate myself to this game. I don't say I deserve to be successful, but I just hope that all the hard work I put in one day really settles."

A full-time future potential in the Premier League attracts Humphries, which is considering qualifying for the World Matchplay and the Grand Prix as key advances in more convincing selectors of its worth.

"I think I belong to that big stage, but I still don't expect to be a full-time participant, I have to prove it," he explained.

"I have to start showing it to the selectors and the next step for me is to start qualifying for the Matchplay and the Grand Prix and then put the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals in the majors and give them another option other than choose me."

