The coronavirus is spreading in the USA. UU. This is what you need to know: Up News Info Los Angeles

– The new coronavirus is causing global panic as fears about widespread transmission increase.

The virus, which is formally known as COVID-19, has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization.

It has killed more than 3,000 people and infected more than 100,000 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the US, the virus is expected to continue to spread beyond this season and year.

This is what you need to know about COVID-19 and how to stay safe:

What are the symptoms?

Some of the most common symptoms of the new coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. UU.

"Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea," says the World Health Organization.

According to the WHO, the symptoms are usually mild.

“Most people (around 80%) recover from the disease without the need for special treatment. About one in six people who contract COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develop difficulty breathing. Older people and those with underlying medical problems, such as high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illnesses. "

Seek medical attention if you develop symptoms.

How does it spread?

According to what is currently known about the new virus, COVID-19 can be transmitted mainly from person to person.

These cases include when an infected person coughs or exhales and small drops of their nose or mouth, which can then be inhaled by others.

Drops can also land on surfaces. If people touch those surfaces, then touch their eyes, nose or mouth, the virus can also be transmitted that way.

WHO says there is a low risk of contracting the disease of a person who shows no symptoms.

How can you protect yourself?

It is important to be aware of the latest developments in the investigation of the COVID-19 outbreak.

You can find information on the CDC and WHO website.

The best way to avoid getting sick is to avoid exposure to the virus.

The CDC recommends these actions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray or household cleaning cloth. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency UU. He provided a list of disinfectants that he says are strong enough to protect against the new coronavirus.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. The CDC emphasizes the importance of doing this, especially after using the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.

Is there a cure?

There is no cure for the new coronavirus, but there have been patients who have recovered from the diseases.

There is currently an ongoing clinical trial at the Medical Center of the University of Nebraska in Omaha to evaluate remdesivir of antiviral medications in adults with coronaviruses, according to the US National Institutes of Health. UU.

While work is being done to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, it is not expected to arrive soon.

Should I wear a mask?

At this time, the CDC does not recommend that people who do not show symptoms of COVID-19 wear a face mask to protect themselves. Those are also his recommendations for other respiratory diseases.

“People who show symptoms of COVID-19 should wear facial masks to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facial masks is also crucial for health workers and people who care for someone in nearby settings, "according to the CDC.

Where is it in the United States?

As of March 5, the CDC reported 99 cases confirmed in total in the US. UU., 10 deaths and 13 states that reported cases.

Those states are California, Washington, Arizona, Oregon, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Illinois, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

How many local cases have been reported?

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported four additional confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Los Angeles County on March 5, bringing the total number of local cases to 11.

What federal actions are being taken?

On March 6, President Donald Trump signed an emergency bill of $ 8.3 billion to fight COVID-19.

The bill provides funds to combat the spread of the virus at the local, state, national and international levels.