The compensation is skipped and undressed by Lil Baby's crew

Instagram

The Migos member was allegedly beaten and robbed by the rapper's entourage & # 39; Drip Too Hard & # 39 ;, but still offered them some money to keep them silent about the incident.

Up News Info –

It seems that a tension is brewing Make up for Y Lil baby. Husband of Cardi B Reportedly, rapper Sum 2 Prove's crew jumped him and stole out of the popular Atlanta Compound nightclub.

The popular Instagram blog On Site reports that Lil Baby's environment was sold out in Offset with guns. They allegedly beat him and took off his clothes, leaving him alone in his underwear. "The streets claim, in unconfirmed rumors, that the #NCISLA #Offset guest star was beaten, stolen and stripped of her boxers by members of # LilBaby's # 4PF camp," the report reads.

%MINIFYHTMLbcae09e7cd48e006eb9b5e01b2eed88b11% %MINIFYHTMLbcae09e7cd48e006eb9b5e01b2eed88b12%

<br />

According to sources, Offset tried to pay them to keep them quiet about the alleged incident, which took place last Saturday, February 29. However, according to reports, Lil Baby was not present when it happened.

It is rumored that the two have been on bad terms for some time because the head of Quality Control Pierre "Pee" Thomas has favored Lil Baby over Offset and his group Migos, seeing that the younger star has greater potential in the future. Apparently, confirming their enmity, they have stopped following on social networks.

In addition, someone claimed that it was not the first time that the alleged dispute between Offset and Lil Baby became physical, saying they fought outside the source store "like 2 months ago."

Neither Offset nor Lil Baby have addressed the attack report. The first has been promoting his next appearance as a guest star on "NCIS: Los Angeles", which marks his first concert as an actor. On Tuesday, March 3, the 28-year-old star published his photo of the set of the CBS police procedural drama series.

<br />

"Thanks to the cast of @ncisla. Thank you @llcoolj for being a man of your word," he wrote in the caption. "Thank you @ ncisdir n Scott, who wrote to me in history, this was one of my biggest moves of my career, in my opinion, this showed the world that they can't put me in a box or keep me trapped in a workplace, thanks God also "for giving me the opportunity to present another talent of mine and never last are my true fans."