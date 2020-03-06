The company "Detox tea,quot; will pay $ 1 million on Instagram influence ads

The Federal Trade Commission alleges that the "detox tea,quot; company Teami cheated consumers with outrageous health statements and announcements from influential people who did not clearly reveal that they were being paid.

Teami earned more than $ 15 million in sales for its products, which he said would cause weight loss or treat illnesses "without reliable scientific evidence," according to the FTC complaint. The FTC ordered Teami to stop these practices and return $ 1,000,000 to "injured consumers."

The FTC issued warnings to several influential people, including Cardi B

In addition, Teami used paid influencers on social networks to promote these products, and those influencers repeatedly did not clearly reveal sponsorship to their fans, according to the complaint. The FTC issued warning letters to numerous Instagram influencers linked to Teami, including rapper Cardi B, about certain publications they created in violation of the agency's Support Guides and reiterating that those who do not comply are subject to legal action.

Social media marketing for weight loss products has been the subject of controversy due to concerns about its health effects. These companies pay influential people to post about their product on social networks, namely Instagram. In recent years, the Federal Trade Commission began to take strong measures against influencers marketing. In 2017, the FTC said influencers would disclose ad publications using hashtags in their post descriptions as "ad,quot; or "partner."