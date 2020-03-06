‘The Color Purple’ will arrive at the Ordway theater – Up News Info

The Tony-winning musical "The Color Purple,quot; will make a stop in Minneapolis during his tour of North America 2019-2020.

The musical, based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, focuses on the life of Celie, an African-American woman who lived in rural Georgia in the early 20th century. Explore issues of racism, domestic violence, self-esteem and female friendship.

The musical premiered for the first time on Broadway in 2005, for three years. He was revived in 2016, winning Tony Awards for Best Musical Revival and Best Actress in a Musical by Cynthia Erivo. After playing 483 performances, "The Color Purple,quot; closed on Broadway in January 2017.

%MINIFYHTML18ccaeba50d2fb916d9b71d6fa9a90b711% %MINIFYHTML18ccaeba50d2fb916d9b71d6fa9a90b712%

The cast members of the 2019-2020 North American tour include Mariah Lyttle as Celie, Sandie Lee as Shug Avery and Chédra Arielle as Sofia. They will be joined by Andrew Malone as Mister, Brandon A. Wright as Harpo and Nashka Desrosiers as Nettie.

The musical arrives at Ordway on March 31 and will continue until April 5. You can find tickets for the show here.