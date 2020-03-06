The cold shooting night of the Celtics leads to a 99-94 loss to the Jazz

BOSTON (AP) – Mike Conley made six triples and scored 25 points, Jordan Clarkson added 17 and the Utah Jazz beat the Boston Celtics 99-94 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

%MINIFYHTML7d1f853126eb2ef1aa14979d0a58e1e211% %MINIFYHTML7d1f853126eb2ef1aa14979d0a58e1e212%

Donovan Mitchell added 11 points, and Rudy Gobert had nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The Jazz won their third consecutive game in Boston, taking advantage of the Celtics shooting problems. Boston has lost three of four and three straight games at home.

The Celtics did not have injured strikers Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.

Marcus Smart led Boston with 29 points. Jayson Tatum added 18 points, Kemba Walker had 13 points and seven assists, and Daniel Theis finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Boston could not overcome the torrid Utah shot in which the Jazz achieved a 16-point lead in the second quarter. Utah made 17 of 45 triples.

The Jazz led 62-49 at halftime after shooting 60.5 percent (23 to 38) in the first two quarters. Utah connected 13 of 21 triples in half, with 8 of 11 from long distance in the second quarter.

The Celtics opened the third quarter in an 11-3 race that made Boston re-enter, but only briefly. Tatum's free kick after a technical foul on Mitchell led Boston to 66-61, but O & # 39; Neale responded with a triple, the first of the second half for the Jazz, and Utah quickly raised the lead to double figures , taking an advantage of 79-66 in the final period.

A three-point play by Wanamaker pulled Boston into 87-78 with 6:54 remaining, but Boston never threatened and a triple of Smart just before the last whistle made the result seem closer than it was.

TIP-INS

Jazz: He closed the first quarter with a 14-2 run and led 30-29 entering the second period. … Utah's three consecutive wins in Boston are the most important for Jazz since winning seven in a row from 1992-99. … Mitchell was called for a technical foul with 6:21 remaining in the third after complaining about a call.

Celtics: Brown (right hamstring strain) and Hayward (right knee bruise) were out of alignment for the second consecutive game with injuries. … Smart, fined Thursday by the NBA with $ 35,000 for confronting officials after the loss of overtime on Tuesday night to Brooklyn, turned 26 on Friday. … Smart was called for a technical foul with 9:01 remaining in the room.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Jazz: Conclude a four-game trip in Detroit on Friday night.

Celtics: Oklahoma City host Sunday night.