ROCA ROUND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Round Rock has turned Texas into basic disease prevention tips as more cases of coronaviruses appear across the country.

Round Rock's message to the public begins with "PREVENTION OF CORONAVIRUS OF TEXAS,quot; in capital letters.

The rest of the wheel says: "Wash your hands as if you had just cut the jalapeños for a batch of nachos and you need to get your contacts out."

Then, in small print in parentheses, he says: "It's about 20 seconds of scrubbing, all of you."

According to the Round.com page, Round Rock, TX, the humorous public service announcement was created by Austin Ellington, "who produced a series of creative and award-winning memorable information campaigns for the city."

Ellington told patch.com that he was inspired by a police department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which produced a similar meme but based on crayfish management.

As of Thursday afternoon, the city of Round Rock said its "PSA jalapeño,quot; has reached more than 3,000,000 people.

"Keep washing your hands," the city said.

One person responded on the Round Rock Facebook page saying they had already made the profile picture of the PSA.