The city of Austin cancels SXSW due to coronavirus concerns – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The city of Austin has canceled the March dates for the South by Southwest art and technology festival.

Mayor Steve Adler announced a local disaster as a precaution due to the threat of the new coronavirus, effectively canceling the annual event.

The announcement comes days after several high-profile companies, including Netflix, Mashable technology news media, the TikTok video-based social media platform and US chip maker Intel, retired from the festival.

More than 50,000 people signed a petition to cancel the festival.

SXSW issued the following statement on Friday afternoon:

“We are devastated to share this news with you. The show must continue in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. Now we are working on the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that "there is no evidence that closing SXSW or any other meeting will make the community safer." However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the decision of the City of Austin. We are committed to doing our part to help protect our Austin staff, assistants and colleagues. ”

SXSW said they are looking to reschedule the event and are working to provide an online virtual experience of SXSW as soon as possible for 2020 participants, starting with SXSW EDU.

“For our registrants, customers and participants, we will contact you as soon as possible and publish a FAQ. We understand the seriousness of the situation for all creatives who use SXSW to accelerate their careers; for global business; and for Austin and the hundreds of small businesses: stores, theaters, suppliers, production companies, service industry personnel and other partners that rely heavily on the increase in business that SXSW attracts, "said SXSW." We will continue to work hard to give you the unique events you love. While it is true that our March 2020 event will no longer take place in the way we intended, we continue to strive to achieve our purpose: to help creative people achieve their goals. "

The number of deaths in the United States from coronavirus has increased to 14, with all the victims except one in the state of Washington, while the number of infections increased to more than 200 dispersed in at least 18 states, including at least six cases in the Houston area.

