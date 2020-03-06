The California Secretary of State asks that ballots be mailed to all voters in Los Angeles County – Up News Info Los Angeles

– In response to the long waiting hours at some voting centers on Super Tuesday, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Thursday asked Los Angeles County to automatically mail ballots to all voters in the county before November general elections.

Padilla said 15 counties, including Los Angeles County, held their elections under the Voter Election Law. The only difference was that all other counties sent ballots by mail to all voters before the elections and offered multiple options to return those ballots.

"I ask Los Angeles County to send a ballot to each registered voter for the general elections on November 3, 2020, in addition to improving the performance of the voting centers," he said. "This would be a first, but important, step to better meet the needs of the nation's largest and most diverse electoral jurisdiction."

Los Angeles County Registrar-Registrar / County Secretary Dean Logan said the idea would have to undergo a cost analysis before being implemented.

"A proposal to send ballots by mail to an estimated 2 million voters who have not previously voted or requested a vote by mail ballot must include an evaluation of the costs, the contractual authority, the capacity and reliability of the suppliers and systems necessary to legally meet the deadlines required to vote by mail, sample ballots and other required electoral notices, "he said.

Logan said "more is required,quot; before the county can make the decision to pass automatic ballots to all voters. He also said the county needed to raise awareness about the availability of early voting under the new system and the benefits of interactive sample ballots.

He also noted that expanding the distribution of the vote by mail would not address the problems of voters who wish to take advantage of the new registration offered the same day.

This was the county's first election under the new system, in which around 1,000 polling stations were placed throughout the county and were open for 11 days, which allowed voters to cast their vote anywhere, although on Tuesday long waits of up to five hours were reported. .

Logan previously attributed the problem to a variety of factors, especially an overestimation of how many voters would take advantage of early voting opportunities. He also said that there were technical problems with the electronic registration system in the voting centers.

But Padilla said the county needed to reevaluate the locations of the voting centers.

Logan said his office will conduct a thorough assessment of what went wrong in Tuesday's primary.

"Tuesday's primaries provide a lot of data that did not exist before the elections," he said. “It is up to us to evaluate and use these data to develop holistic solutions that address the complexity and diversity of our electorate. That process must be deliberative, collaborative and cautious with changes that otherwise could not completely address the root causes that led to long lines and waiting times to vote on Tuesday. "