The boy dresses as a security guard for "Day of dressing as his favorite person,quot;

After an elementary school in Jacksonville, Arkansas, announced "Day of dressing like your favorite person," kindergarten student Easton Blocker He thought of the man who helps keep him and his friends safe.

%MINIFYHTMLa95035d97b93d1886bddabb63972afbd11% %MINIFYHTMLa95035d97b93d1886bddabb63972afbd12%

The 5-year-old boy dressed as his favorite security guard at Bobby G. Lester Elementary School, an officer Jeffrey Cross. On Wednesday a picture of the two dressed in similar yellow and black suits was posted on the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District's Facebook page. Cross's shirt says "Security,quot; on the back, while Easton says: "Junior Security."

"Look at this! Today is the & # 39; Day of dressing up as your favorite person & # 39; at Lester Elementary. Easton, a kindergarten student, dressed as an officer Cross, his favorite school safety officer.

Easton's mother, Lauryn, he made his son's shirt.

"From day one, he always had a fascination with Officer Cross," he told WTHV, a CBS affiliate. "That shirt will probably stay with him forever. It means a lot to him."

The security guard said seeing Easton dressed like him "makes me appreciate my work more."