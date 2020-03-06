The border national parks of the United States increasingly fortified by surveillance | U.S

Mexico-United States border – From end to end, the 3,114 km (1,934 mile) border between the United States and Mexico passes through some of the most beautiful, biologically diverse and complicated lands that the United States has to offer.

Protected as national parks, wildlife refuges, estuaries and picturesque rivers, these public lands protected by the federal government are the first line of the immigration debate. And in recent years, what once existed as escapes from urban centers has become a place without escape: from divisive politics, from an increasingly militarized border patrol and from the vigilant eye of surveillance.

In each of the four US states. UU. Bordering the southern border (Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas) there are lands protected for a variety of reasons, including conservation and preservation, resource protection, military bases, human and historical and cultural recreation. meaning. Several of these areas are prominent sites of Mexican heritage and indigenous lands.

The Tijuana River Basin extends over 2,800 square kilometers (1,081 square miles) from California to Baja California in Mexico. At more than 320,000sq km (123,553sq miles), the Chihuahuan Desert extends from central Mexico to Colorado. The Rio Grande basin forms a natural boundary with Mexico before draining into the Gulf of Mexico. Along the way, these areas include the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, the Big Bend National and State Parks, the Rio Grande and Scenic Rio Grande, the National Estuarine Research Reserve of the Tijuana River and many other areas at the front of the debate on immigration.

A watchtower at the Coronado National Monument in Arizona (Molly McCluskey / Al Jazeera)

Federal agencies that manage the lands reserved for the protection of natural resources: the National Park Service *, the US Forest Service. UU., The Office of Land Management and the US Fish and Wildlife Service. The USA, among others, have had to administer their missions along with the often conflicting mission of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the national security problems involved in operating at the border. That conflict was once a carefully managed dance, a delicate cooperation between the agencies and the people dedicated to their service.

"During the (Barack) Obama administration, we recognized that there were problems at the border that had to be resolved," said Jonathan Jarvis, a career officer at the National Park Service, who served as director of the office of former President Obama.

"I think that at the Park Service, we said we could tolerate a watchtower or the use of drones or other technological investments in border security over the construction of an impenetrable wall because we knew that the wall would have much more significant environmental impacts than a watchtower, "Jarvis told Al Jazeera.

However, visit any public land administered by the federal government along the border, and it is clear that there are more than operating watchtowers. On a trip along the entire border, from the Tijuana River Estuary National Reserve in San Diego to the Lower Rio Grande National Wildlife Refuge more than 3,100 km (1,926 miles) later, on the outskirts from Brownsville, Texas, Al Jazeera witnessed a wide range of surveillance equipment, including drones, aerostats, ground sensors, automatic license plate readers, thermographic cameras, bullet cameras, dome cameras, towers and mobile surveillance posts, and other devices, all to help authorities monitor anyone trying to cross the border irregularly. The presence of these devices was confirmed by federal acquisition reports and budget items, field personnel and experts who confirmed the photographic evidence.

In addition, in and around areas protected by the federal government stood an intimidating presence of CBP, including thousands of vehicles with the CBP Border Patrol logo, helicopter landing areas inside wildlife refuges, officers in vehicles all terrain or on horseback, and K-9 units.

A sign warns visitors about possible dangers at the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona (Molly McCluskey / Al Jazeera)

The Border Patrol has also established dedicated outposts to monitor its many surveillance cameras in national parks, wildlife reserves and other protected areas administered by the federal government along the border.

CBP did not respond to Al Jazeera's request for comments. In his stated mission, he says he operates to "safeguard the borders of the United States."

It is a whole surveillance zone. Everywhere, there are guys with guns and helicopters. Louise Misztal, Sky Island Alliance

Louise Misztal, director of conservation for Sky Island Alliance, which is working on the protection of cross-border resources, said the accumulation of border surveillance is creating a "no man's land where you as a member of the public cannot use your public land." without the presence of CBP.

"It's a whole surveillance zone. Everywhere, there are boys with guns and helicopters. My patrol has been hit by the Border Patrol," he told Al Jazeera, describing a method in which airplanes fly below the standard procedure as A means of intimidation. "You can meet the Border Patrol, be harassed, many miles from the royal border."

& # 39; As a war zone in many ways & # 39;

The exact number of devices and their purpose is kept secret, even those within the land management agencies themselves. While serving as a member of Wilderness Fellow in two border parks that often occupy a prominent place in border discussions: Big Bend National Park in Texas in 2015 and the Organ Pipe National Monument in Arizona in 2017, Laiken Jordahl received the task of inventory threats to wildlife, especially as regards cross-border issues. Jordahl, who now works with the Center for Biological Diversity, quickly encountered obstacles in his research.

"Part of my job was to talk to the Border Patrol and try to get an idea of ​​all the things they had dispersed in the desert. And it was clear that … they felt, you know, that everything was a security issue and he couldn't even give us stadium figures for any of the teams they had there, "Jordahl told Al Jazeera.

"But I know anecdotally that they have cameras and sensors and monitors of trails and radio towers for thousands. They also have mobile command units that are like big trucks that have all kinds of different infrared cameras. It's a world-class military technology. They even have a military-style operational base in Organ Pipe, "Jordahl added, referring to the Arizona Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument and the UNESCO biosphere.

"It's like a war zone in many ways," Jordahl said.

A Border Patrol agent patrols in an all-terrain vehicle in the Tijuana river estuary and Border Field State Park in San Diego, California (Molly McCluskey / Al Jazeera)

It may not be a coincidence that many of the CBP sector offices are in sight of some of the largest natural areas of the border. The Del Rio, Texas sector, for example, is located a few miles from the vast Amistad National Recreation Area, where CBP has used mobile surveillance vehicles, integrated fixed towers and remote video surveillance systems, among other technologies. In the Big Bend sector, near Big Bend National Park, CBP has used remote video surveillance systems and mobile surveillance units. These areas administered by the federal government often offer fewer restrictions than state and municipal patrols, and are subject to fewer state and local policies on border surveillance activities.

"The reason why these areas are federal lands is because they are ecologically important. And that very fact is what allows them to have walls that pass through them quickly," Jordahl said.

& # 39; Never urinate outside & # 39;

Even when they are part of a shared ecosystem, these parks can vary greatly in terms of experiences in the countryside or in the countryside. Busy national parks, for example, are often more accessible than remote wildlife reserves. Because of this, patrol methods can also vary greatly, which can have profound effects on the desert and wildlife in each area.

"In Big Bend (National Park), there are still CBP rangers patrolling on horseback, which is incredible. That is the least harmful and intrusive means of patrolling," said Jordahl. "While in Organ Pipe (National Monument), you'll never see a Border Patrol agent get out of your vehicle. I mean, they do all their field work from the comfort of their air-conditioned vehicles. And that has pushed everyone Border Patrol vehicle traffic goes up to the AJO mountains and other high areas of Organ Pipe, and that also means that this is where most of the biological diversity is found in Organ Pipe and impacts are seen in (the) population of bighorn sheep there. "

For potential visitors, reaching public lands along the southern border, even without crossing the border, often requires passing through multiple immigration control points, often large, fixed, structures that cross the road. Fully manned by CBP, these stops can vary dramatically, from inspection to vehicle inspection, identification verification and interrogation.

A helicopter landing platform at the National Wildlife Refuge of Buenos Aires in Arizona (Molly McCluskey / Al Jazeera)

The effect is chilling for both staff and guests. One night in August, a woman asking about camp options at Organ Pipe was told that National Guard members were performing training exercises in the park at night wearing night vision goggles. As a solo camper, he opted for a hotel.

A biology intern said she was told on her first day working in the vast San Bernardino National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona: "Never urinate outside. Even if you can't see them, the Border Patrol constantly watches over you." Several staff members explained that in several parks, they are presented to local Border Patrol officers on their first day of work to avoid possible problems.

This Border Patrol presence joins law enforcement officials that public land management agencies have within their own ranks, colloquially known as "LE,quot; within the community. The Department of the Interior, which oversees the National Park Service, the Office of Land Management, the US Fish and Wildlife Service. UU. And other federal land management agencies (but not the US Forest Service), boasts: "The Department's Law Enforcement Program has the third largest contingent of federal law enforcement officers in the Executive Power Depending on the season, approximately 3,500-4,000 law enforcement officers, rangers and other employees patrol vast acres of public lands, national parks, wildlife refuges and Indian communities and protect natural, cultural and heritage resources from illegal activities. " .

A Border Patrol agent watches an entrance to a & # 39; friendship park & ​​# 39; inside the Tijuana River estuary and Border Field State Park in San Diego, California (Molly McCluskey / Al Jazeera) (

In addition to cooperating with CBP, these federal law enforcement officials also cooperate with local police forces, in what the Department of the Interior identifies as a "full government approach." Such was the case when the US Fish and Wildlife Service. UU. He used a mobile application of the Automated Regional Justice Information System to execute more than 200 facial recognition applications from the San Diego police photo database between 2016 and 2018. The Tijuana estuary is in San Diego County, and The United States Fish and Wildlife Service is one of its management agencies.

The Interior Department also reported in 2018 that it owned 531 drones and had 359 operators distributed in 42 states and territories. Like much of the technology within public lands, surveillance can serve a variety of purposes, including wildlife monitoring, forest fire prevention, volcanic eruption monitoring and vandal tracking, poachers and traffickers. But, once technology is in place, this "whole government,quot; approach can also include data exchange.

"The agencies have these privacy impact assessments that they have to write, saying what they are using the technology for, but they don't really have much application to prevent them from doing anything else," said Dave Maas, a researcher at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, based in San Francisco.

The laws gave up building the wall

From one extreme to the other, the southern border of the United States has long been protected as a critical habitat that deserves protection. However, under the administration of President Donald Trump, concrete walls, long abandoned as unnecessary and destructive, are gaining a new life, even after a digital bulwark has made them obsolete, the fortifications of a past analog era. .

Trump campaigned in 2016 with the promise of building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He has faced funding challenges and other obstacles since he took office, but that has not prevented his administration from plowing with public lands and destroying the old habitat.

"The Department of Homeland Security has renounced each of the relevant environmental laws to boost this project through protected and spectacular landscapes. Every day we see more razed cacti, scorched sacred sites and destroyed wildlands," said Jordahl.

"In the Rio Grande Valley, we are seeing walls climb through the Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge, which, yes, is the best remaining habitat in all of South Texas. And the same with Santa Ana (Refuge National Wildlife) "Jordahl told Al Jazeera. "I mean, we heard that this was the first place where the Border Patrol wanted to build a wall. That is, like, the most biologically diverse, the most important for the local economy or for bird watching for tourists."

The Trump administration has used part of the Real Identification Act of 2005 that allows DHS to waive compliance with federal laws in an effort to accelerate the construction of border barriers.

So far, the Trump administration has given up dozens of acts, including the Endangered Species Act.

The vehicular barrier on the border between Mexico and the United States is woven around the Saguaro cactus in the Sonoran Desert in the Tohono O & # 39; odham reserve in Chukut Kuk, Arizona (File: Rick Wilking / Reuters)

Last month, the Border Patrol said contractors began using explosives in part of the Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona to make way for the construction of walls. The measure has angered environmental groups and the Tohono O & # 39; odham Nation, who says indigenous burial sites are exploding.

CBP said in a statement that it did not find "biological, cultural or historical sites,quot; within the project area, a claim that indigenous and environmental groups immediately rejected.

"DHS is sucking tens of millions of gallons of groundwater from the aquifer to mix concrete for the wall. Every drop of water they extract is being stolen from future generations and threatens endangered animals in Organ Pipe, such as the Quitobaquito puppy and Sonoyta mud turtles, which are not found anywhere else on the planet, "said Jordahl.

We have drones We have quads We have horses We have helicopters We have four times four. We have sensors Why do we need a wall? Ben Lomeli, former employee of the Land Administration Office

For those who got into federal land management to protect the environment and its wildlife inhabitants, these changes may be too difficult to bear.

Ben Lomeli, a former employee of the Land Administration Office in a border park who retired early last year, watched with dismay as the fences, then the walls, were erected in a fragile habitat, and still reflect on the need.

"We have drones. We have quads. We have horses. We have helicopters. We have four times four. We have sensors," Lomeli told Al Jazeera.

"Why do we need a wall? You usually see these photos and videos of the wall, and they simply have the Normandy barriers and so on. Then they ask, well, anyone could stop by here, right?" said.

"Yes, but you didn't turn the camera to the other side of the road where there are three border patrol units there," he added. "It's biased information, to put it mildly."

* Molly McCluskey is a former interpretation ranger of the National Park Service.

This report was made possible by a scholarship with the International Center for Journalists and the Border Center for Journalists and Bloggers.