The biology teacher at Coppell High School used the Grindr application to apply for minors – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

TARRANTE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A ninth grade teacher at Coppell High School was arrested at a child's online request this week.

Steven Rhea Hart, 26, was arrested by the Human Trafficking / Child Exploitation Unit of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office and the Coppell Police Department.

An arrest warrant shows that Hart used the Grindr app to attract who he thought was a 15-year-old man. But Hart was actually communicating with an undercover detective who was posing as a minor.

Contact Detective Krystal Kaether at 817-884-1275 if you have any information related to Hart's arrest.

Steven Rhea Hart, 26 (credit: Coppell Police Department)

