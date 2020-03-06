The angels assistant shoots a signal of baseball turmoil

Read a certain way, the Angels who fire a clubhouse assistant for allegedly helping opponents is fun. Why wasn't he (cynical giggle) helping the team that employed him?

%MINIFYHTML2b2136c7dfd0eb84cb1b757f56d6b23c11% %MINIFYHTML2b2136c7dfd0eb84cb1b757f56d6b23c12%

Read another way, however, the dismissal of Brian "Bubba,quot; Harkins is a serious reaction of the club and the MLB to the scandals that have affected the sport at the end of the offseason and in spring training.

The Orange County Registry reported Thursday that the Angels fired Harkins, who had worked at the visitor's club at Angel Stadium since 1990 and started with the club in 1981, after an MLB investigation determined that he provided opposing pitchers foreign substances that could be applied to balls.

RIVERA: questions before the 2020 season

The dismissal of Harkins seems to be the product of baseball intensifying its compliance with the rules that prohibit pitchers from applying substances to baseballs. The New York Post reported in February that the new MLB vice president, Chris Young, a former pitcher, was visiting the spring training camps to inform players about increased vigilance.

MLB's effort can also be seen as a reaction to the Astros poster theft scandal and, perhaps, complaints from Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer that Astros pitchers have benefited greatly in recent seasons by applying Pine tar or other sticky substances to the balls.

Players who are caught playing balls are subject to expulsion from games, but such penalties have been rare because players accept widespread practice. Batters especially want pitchers to have the best possible control of fast balls thrown at speeds of around 100 mph.

However, MLB cannot ignore anecdotal evidence that pitchers gain a great advantage by using prohibited substances to improve their grip.

Bauer told HBO Sports a story in February that about 70 percent of MLB pitchers use such substances, which helps increase the spinning speed of their fastballs and make those pitches more effective. Bauer believes that doctor's balls give pitchers "a bigger advantage than steroids."

He said he tried himself for an entry, and the data indicated that his fast ball spin speed increased significantly from his usual measurement, but he told HBO that his "moral,quot; will not allow him to do it on a regular basis.

After a winter of discontent among its players, MLB seems to be having its own moral judgment. Bubba Harkins has become one of the first people to feel the effect.