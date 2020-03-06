The 4 best cocktail bars for a special occasion in Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

Are you looking to try the best cocktail bars?

Hoodline beat the numbers to find the best high-end cocktail bars in Detroit, using data from Yelp and our own secret sauce to produce a classified list of where to venture when cravings arise.

1. Chartreuse

Topping the list is Chartreuse. Located at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite D in the neighborhood of Wayne State University, the cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated cocktail bar in Detroit, with 4.5 stars out of 657 reviews on Yelp.

Choose from a variety of special cocktails, such as a gimlet, a rosemary daiquiri and Madagascar vanilla pudding, which includes Chantilly de Bourbon, lemon basil syrup and a rosemary cookie. To accompany a cold drink, select from a wide selection of dishes ranging from squid to duck breast.

We go to Yelp to get an overview of Chartreuse.

“An ideal spring day simply makes you feel good. And that is exactly what it feels like to have dinner at Chartreuse, inside the elegant Park Shelton building next to the Detroit Institute of Arts, "says the business on its Yelp profile.

2. Gray Ghost Detroit

The following is Midtown Gray Ghost Detroit, located at 47 Watson St. With four stars out of 673 reviews on Yelp, the beer and cocktail bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to enjoy.

Look for wine, beer and cocktails with good cuisine. The most prominent drinks include the Ghost martini with Ghost gin, Dolin Dry, Dolin Blanc and orange bitters; Pinky Promise cocktail with gin or vodka, St. Germain, Aperol and lemon; and a simple gin and tonic with lime.

Yelper Blair S., who reviewed Gray Ghost Detroit on February 19, wrote: “Gray Ghost is definitely a restaurant you want to try. The atmosphere here is great! If you have the opportunity to sit at the bar, your incredible mixologist will not disappoint you … You can't go wrong with drinks either. "

Nicole E. noted: “We tried her homemade ginger beer; The bartender did it on the fly for me … The bar is covered with many of his homemade concoctions. [It seemed] the laboratory of a mad scientist. "

3. The device room

The Apparatus Room in downtown Detroit, located at 250 W. Larned St., is another of the best options, with Yelpers giving the elegant cocktail bar and the New American spot four stars of 558 reviews.

Located in the Detroit Foundation Hotel, The Apparatus Room offers an atmosphere and an extensive wine and cocktail menu. Expect options like the red Cabernet called Ampeleia, a white lemon curd wine called Maison Idiart and a sparkling wine, such as the Veuve Cliquot Brut Rosé. The restaurant also serves breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

Curious to know more?

Regarding exclusive items, "An informal business cocktail bar to enjoy a day at the office drinking drinks and excellent food," says the business at Yelp in the section that explains the specialties. “Directed by chef Thomas Lents, awarded a Michelin star, The Apparatus Room offers new American cuisine in a rough and refined environment. The bar and lounge are also available for drinks and snacks without reservations. ”

4. Caucus Club

Caucus Club, a steakhouse and cocktail bar that offers salads and more centrally located, is another expensive option, with four stars from 111 Yelp reviews. Go to 150 W. Congress St. to see for yourself.

Try the chocolate martini made with Godiva chocolate liquor, Shipwreck vanilla rum, Bailey’s Irish cream and cocoa cream or a glass of pinot noir, such as the 2016 Bergström Shea Vineyard.

Yelper Annette A., who reviewed the Caucus Club on January 30, wrote: “[I] was here for drinks and applications with a small event to celebrate a work achievement … We had excellent drinks from the happy hour menu, and an extension of abundant applications were part of the event. "

Yelper Jen T. wrote: "I had [one] excellent dining experience last night … Our waitress was excellent and gave me a good recommendation about a Cabernet. Everyone enjoyed the experience. Good wine selection. I'll be back."

