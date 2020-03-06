Texas mother sent to prison for life for killing 5-year-old daughter – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

KYLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A Texas woman accused of stabbing and beheading her 5-year-old daughter in 2017 was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

A jury from Hays County on Thursday condemned Krystle Villanueva, 27, for the death of his daughter, Giovanna Hernández.

The girl was killed at her home in Kyle, about 20 miles southwest of Austin.

Jurors also found Villanueva guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing of the girl's grandfather, who survived.

A judge sentenced Villanueva to life in prison without parole.

Villanueva was arrested after police were called to the house she shared with Giovanna, the girl's father and her parents.

Prosecutors said Villaneuva told a 911 operator that she killed her daughter because "she asked for cereal,quot; and then stabbed her father-in-law.

His defense lawyer had argued that he should be declared innocent because of madness. Carlos Garcia told The Associated Press on Friday that he was disappointed with the verdict.

Garcia said Villaneuva suffered from psychosis for many years.

He said on the day of the attack that she believed her family had been taken by clones.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that investigators had only told the media that the child's body had been "mutilated."

The trial was the first time the researchers publicly provided additional details.

