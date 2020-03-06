Texas Hunter kills a 7-foot long wild boar weighing 363 pounds – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It took three bullets of a 23-year-old hunter's rifle to kill a seven-foot, 363-pound wild boar near Morgan Mill, Texas, last May.

%MINIFYHTML4f30034a6eadee7c7cf84ae07be5bdee13% %MINIFYHTML4f30034a6eadee7c7cf84ae07be5bdee14%

"It wasn't until I approached him that I realized how big it was. Then I called a friend to help me carry it," Tyler Mitchell of Stephenville recalled.

%MINIFYHTML4f30034a6eadee7c7cf84ae07be5bdee15% %MINIFYHTML4f30034a6eadee7c7cf84ae07be5bdee16%

An avid hunter since the age of six, Mitchell said he saw the wild boar with the Flir heat sight in his 6.5 Grendel AR-15 rifle that crossed the edge of a field.

“I guess I was looking for sows to reproduce. I made a small stalk and reached approximately 80-100 yards before firing three times before the wild boar fell. ”

Mitchell hunts multiple properties in the area to help "owners eliminate wild pigs due to the amount of damage they do to the ecosystem."

Therefore, this is far from being Mitchell's first great wild boar to kill, in fact, he said he has shot others weighing 300 pounds, but this was by far the largest. And although many may assume that a death like this would mean bacon for days, Mitchell said: "A large wild boar like him is almost inedible because of how resistant they are."

Mitchell threw the beast, leaving a party for coyotes and vultures flying in circles in the Texas night sky.