Texas Company Axiom plans the first flight of the private space station – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– A Houston company with deep experience at NASA announced plans on Thursday to launch a commander trained by the company and three private citizens to the International Space Station from the second half of next year.

All who make the trip would be launched aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon ferry. It would be the first fully commercial orbital space flight performed by non-governmental astronauts.

In a statement, former NASA space station program manager and current Axiom Space CEO Mike Suffredini said: "This historic flight will represent a decisive moment in the march towards universal and routine access to space."

