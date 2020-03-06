Technology companies are becoming more aggressive to combat the deception of COVID-19

You hate to accuse our great technology platforms of being responsible during a crisis. On the one hand, they benefit from low expectations, having historically ignored much of the misinformation they involuntarily promoted with their recommendation algorithms. And on the other hand, it is likely that the American part of the COVID-19 crisis is just beginning: every day brings a new set of headlines about new diagnoses, new conference cancellations, new restrictions on employee travel, etc. . With the new coronavirus, as with much more recently, it seems that things are really going to get worse before they get better.

Still, while I look at the last days of news, I can't help noticing hopeful signs. The big technology companies and social platforms are taking significant measures to direct people to timely and accurate information about the virus. And some of those steps are even taking proactively. Here are some.

More than a week ago Facebook began to insert a picture in the news service directing users to the page of the Centers for Disease Control on COVID-19. However small it may seem, it represents a significant departure from the company's usual approach to putting things in the News Feed. The essence of the feed, after all, is personalization: Facebook wants to show you only things, has some reason to believe that it will matter to you, either because it is a friend of a person or has liked a page. With the virus box, Facebook put a rare algorithmic thumb on the scale, presumably leading many millions of users to reliable and verified information from an authorized source.

On Tuesday night, the company took additional steps to address the spread of the virus. In a Facebook post, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would grant unlimited free advertising credits to the World Health Organization to promote accurate information about the crisis. The company will also eliminate "false claims and conspiracy theories that have been pointed out by leading global health organizations," and block people from publishing ads that "try to exploit the situation," such as falsely announcing a cure. These are also good steps, although, as always, politics is what really applies. We'll see!

Twitter has implemented similar measures, the company said on Wednesday. The COVID-19 search will take you to a page with recent stories from public health organizations and important and credible news sources. The search also explains common spelling errors, the company said.

Twitter also said that while it had not yet seen Russian-style efforts to sow discord through large-scale information operations, it would take a "zero tolerance approach to platform manipulation and any other attempt to abuse our service. at this critical juncture. " It is easier said than done, of course, but it is clear that the problem attracts the company's attention. It is also giving advertising credits to public health organizations and other nonprofit organizations.

Google He took a step to make life easier for those who are obliged to work or study from home, giving advanced transmission tools to all paid G Suite customers. This is what that means in practice, according to my colleague Jay Peters:

Google announced this morning that it will launch free access to "advanced,quot; features for Hangouts Meet to all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers worldwide until July 1. That means organizations can organize meetings with up to 250 participants, broadcast live to up to 100,000 viewers within a single domain and record and save meetings on Google Drive. Normally, Google charges an additional $ 13 per user per month for these features, in addition to access to G Suite at its "business,quot; level, which totals a total of $ 25 per user per month.

Microsoft He took a similar step, offering a six-month free trial of his Teams product, which facilitates remote work through video and text chat.

Obviously there is an element of self-interest in this. Technology companies give away their products for free in times of crisis for the same reason that newspapers reduce their payment barriers: it is good to attract new paying customers. But it is also something good, useful and pro-social, and I suspect that many organizations will find it useful.

Pinterest, which pioneered many of the anti-misinformation techniques that Facebook and Twitter are now adopting, is also Limit search results for "COVID-19,quot;, "Coronavirus,quot; and related terms to "internationally recognized health organizations,quot;.

Google property Youtube, Historically, the most conspiring platform of large platforms has also added a link to the World Health Organization's page on the virus outbreak at the top of the search results. In the first days of the crisis, Buzzfeed He found popular conspiracy videos about the coronavirus on YouTube, particularly in India, where an "explainer,quot; with a false explanation of the origin of the disease accumulated 13 million views before YouTube removed it. But in the United States, conspiracy videos about the disease have had trouble winning even 1 million views.

That does not mean that the wrong information is not spreading on technology platforms, as it is spreading on the Internet, and among friends and family in a conversation. If there is a platform that seems to have a lower performance in the current crisis, it is owned by Facebook WhatsApp, where he Washington Post found "an avalanche of misinformation,quot; in countries like Nigeria, Singapore, Brazil, Pakistan and Ireland. Given the encrypted nature of the application, it is difficult to quantify the scale of the problem. (The Send it doesn't really offer a guess.) The wrong information is shared frequently in WhatsApp groups, where membership is limited to 250 people. Information in one group can easily be for another, but there is a significant amount of friction by spinning multiple groups to sell fake miracle cures or spread malicious rumors.

Still, people are doing it. It is a price we pay for having tools that allow conversations that the government cannot hear. I hope that companies that create encryption do so in a way that minimizes the damage from the scams that messaging applications will invariably contain. But that is far from being a fact.

Many of the measures described above are relatively minor in the scheme of things. Ultimately, the responsibility for coordinating the response to the spread of the virus belongs to the United States government. Still, it is worth noting that after a pressure campaign of years of academics, journalists and elected officials, technology platforms are beginning to accept responsibility for the material they host. Not in a legal sense, Section 230 remains the law of the country, but in a moral sense.

That is progress, and I will take it.

The radio

Today in the news that could affect the public perception of the great technological platforms.

Trend up: Youtube It has become a refuge for Pakistani journalists fighting censorship. The platform has become a critical tool as reporters face one of the toughest repressive media measures in the 72-year history of Pakistan.

Trend to the sides: Facebook The fact-finding program has a fatal flaw, according to new MIT research. When only some stories are verified, people create stories that have not been verified even plus – even if they are completely false.

Downward trend: Cisco It is helping administrators in Jammu and Kashmir to build a firewall as internet access begins to open in the Valley. Social networks will continue to be off limits.

Outbreak

Here are all the companies that have retired from South by Southwest so far. Event officials say the conference continues as planned. (Eric Webb and Kara Carlson / Austin360)

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said "there is no evidence that canceling SXSW makes us safer." Comments came during a press conference with city and health officials to address concerns about the coronavirus. (Yoojin Cho / KXAN)

A relative of a contractor at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the family office of Mark Zuckerberg Y Priscilla Chan, tested positive for coronavirus. The company asked all employees to work from home. (Ryan Mac / Twitter)

Microsoft It is allowing employees to work from home while the new outbreak of coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world. The software giant has updated its guidelines for employees, allowing anyone based in Seattle or San Francisco to work from home until March 9. (Tom Warren / The edge)

Google He is moving all job interviews to Hangouts "in the foreseeable future,quot; due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Facebook Y Amazon I have also canceled interviews in person at the moment. (Jay Peters / The edge)

The TED conference in Vancouver plans to postpone the event or present a digital-only version due to the coronavirus. (Ina Fried / Axios)

Ruler

⭐A Facebook fact-checking group linked to the conservative website The Daily Caller tagged a publication of Political as false The group disagreed with the statement of the publication that President Trump "He tried to launch the global outbreak of the coronavirus as a liberal conspiracy." Trump substitutes said he was not calling the coronavirus a hoax. Here it is The Verge & # 39; s Adi Robertson:

In summary, Trump is making a strange and unclear statement, followed by contradictory notes on how seriously we should be taking the coronavirus outbreak. Y Daily callThe fact-finding wing is using its power, fairly or not, to drive an interpretation favored by Trump, who has in fact made reckless and false claims that minimize the threat. Legum argues that Daily callThe seriously flawed editorial record makes it unfit to judge the truth. But even leaving that aside, the verification of facts is often politically charged. The Washington Post He has been accused of claims by Senator Bernie Sanders in an ideologically motivated manner as well. Perhaps the most remarkable thing about this case is that conservatives are usually the ones who argue that Facebook has censored them. Now figures as Donald Trump, Jr. They are celebrating the fact that "Facebook (weighed)" on their side.

Google He rejected dozens of announcements from Donald Trump's presidential campaign for violating his advertising policies in the week before Super Tuesday. The company also rejected an announcement from Bernie Sanders and two from a political action committee that supports Joe Biden. (Kurt Wagner and Mark Bergen / Bloomberg)

Mike Bloomberg He suspended his presidential campaign, citing his poor performance in the Super Tuesday primary as the central reason for desertion. He spent $ 500 million on his campaign, much of it advertising on social networks. (Makena Kelly / The edge)

A Gizmodo The reporter went to the Conservative Political Action Conference 2020 (CPAC) to see why conservatives think Big Tech is censoring them. Read their answers, if you dare! (Tom McKay / Gizmodo)

Officials in Utah have given a small artificial intelligence company called Banjo Real-time access to traffic cameras and government-owned surveillance throughout the state. The goal is to alert the police of crimes as they occur. Meanwhile, a Chinese-style social credit system continues to take shape here in the United States. (Jason Koebler, Emanuel Maiberg and Joseph Cox / Vice)

Industry

⭐Twitter He is testing ephemeral tweets in Brazil and calls them "fleets." They look almost identical to Snapchat stories. I wrote about that:

Since its founding in March 2006, there has only been one type of possible publication on Twitter: a tweet. But as of today, an ephemeral South American cousin joins the publication of 280 characters: the fleet. That is what Twitter calls these new and more fleeting tweets: publications that appear in a separate timeline on the main timeline for 24 hours before disappearing. In other words, yes, Twitter is finally making Snapchat Stories, and the implementation seems almost identical to the Instagram version of the feature. "Twitter is for conversations about what matters to you," said Mo Aladham, product manager of the Twitter group, in a blog post. "But, some of you tell us that you don't feel comfortable to tweet because the tweets are public, they feel permanent and they have public counts (retweets and likes). We want to make it possible for you to have conversations in new ways with less pressure and plus control, beyond tweets and direct messages. Therefore, as of today in Brazil, we are testing fleets, a new way to start conversations from your fleeting thoughts. "

Facebook developed a more efficient machine learning tool to identify and eliminate fake accounts. The tool analyzes how an account interacts with the rest of the community, rather than more obvious signs of forgery. (Side note: the number of friend requests I received from new accounts is path lately.) (Daphne Leprince-Ringuet / ZDNet)

ByteDance, TikTok Chinese parent company, launched a music streaming application in India called Resso. The application allows users to share lyrics and comments along with complete songs. (Ingrid Lunden and Manish Singh / TechCrunch)

A Tik Tok The video that shows an adolescent who has an abortion went viral and triggered an intense debate about abortion rights in social networks. TikTok is a platform to discuss social issues, whether the company wants it or not. (Ellen Cranley / Well-informed person)

Two teenagers from New Jersey were charged after a failed attempt at the "skull breaker,quot; viral challenge resulted in the hospitalization of a seventh grade student with a serious head injury. The injury is the last of a series of mishaps caused by the virus. Tik Tok challenge. (Pilar Meléndez / Daily beast)

And finally …

