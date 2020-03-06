TCL made a ridiculous 10-inch smartphone that bends over itself twice – BGR

While it is still unclear whether folding screen smartphones will really realize, it is obvious that many companies are willing to try to put massive and flexible screens in their mobile alignments. The last company to offer its own version of this trend is TCL, which managed to take the idea and increase it to 11.

Its new device concept has a huge 10-inch touch screen. That's huge, even for a foldable smartphone, but TCL did it not with one, but with two folds. This thing looks absolutely ridiculous, both good and bad.

The goal of a folding smartphone is to provide more screen space in a package that is familiar in size and shape to a traditional phone. Samsung, Motorola and Huawei have achieved this with varying degrees of success. The phones are still prohibitively expensive, but they exist.

The "triple,quot; of TCL is not a consumer product, at least not yet, but the company allowed a lot of reporters and technology influencers to play with it in a recent event. It doesn't even have an official name, so you know that this is not something that is about to be launched, but it's interesting anyway.

How Engadget Reports, the 10-inch screen of the triple device has a resolution of 3K and, when both hinges are folded, it becomes a 6.65-inch smartphone. Basically it is a smartphone that becomes a tablet, which is an impressive feat of design in its own right, but as many practical impressions suggest, it is a gigantic bulky device. When folded, the "phone,quot; is ridiculously thick and it seems that it would be very uncomfortable to put it in a pocket.

The company is silent on the device's specifications, which makes sense since it is only a concept at this time, but the real question here is whether someone would really bother with something like this. It certainly has an appeal of "strange gadgets,quot;, but in terms of real functionality, it seems that it sacrifices more the smartphone experience than it adds as a tablet.

In any case, we will have to wait and see if TCL really intends to make this a consumer product or not, but with foldable phones in an upward trend at this time, we certainly cannot rule it out.

