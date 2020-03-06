Taylor Swift takes fans behind the scenes to his transformation into & # 39; The Man & # 39;

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The singer of & # 39; Lover & # 39; He needs five hours every morning to become a boy in the music video of his latest single, and he gets rid of his female gestures with the help of a movement coach.

Taylor Swift She has shared behind-the-scenes images of herself becoming a man for her music video "The Man."

The impressive star used prostheses to become a man in the promotion of the single, and the singer explained that he even had false private parts for the role.

"The search for the man took five hours every morning and it has been a joy because (the special effects makeup artist) Bill Corso has been doing it," he explained in a behind-the-scenes video posted on YouTube on Friday, March 6. " with him once before when he turned me into a zombie for the music video Look what you made me do and I had no idea what they do to your body so that you look different. "

"I had muscle suits under things, I had … I don't even want to talk to you (about) what else, I don't even want to tell you about it, this is a family show."

Taylor also worked with the movement coach. Stephen Galloway to perfect his movements as a man, eliminating all female gestures for filming.

"I was so excited that a movement coach would help me with things like … you know, I never thought about how men walk, it's never something that has interested me before, but they walk differently than ours," he smiled. "I had never smoked a cigarette before. I never adjusted my underwear like that."