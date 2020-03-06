Taylor Swift donates $ 1 million to the tornado aid fund in Tennessee

Taylor Swift, a native of Tennessee, reportedly left a $ 1 million donation to a tornado aid fund for Middle Tennessee, where storms ravaged the area. Tornadoes swept the state and hit several counties, including parts of Nashville.

Page Six reported on Taylor's IG publication on Thursday, in which he started shouting at his hometown. Taylor fans know that his career is rooted in the Nashville country music scene, a fact that Swift was not ashamed of.

Currently, the tornado has indirectly caused the deaths of 24 people, Page Six reported. Taylor addressed the loss of Tennessean's houses, claiming that it was really "devastating,quot; for her that people lost their livelihoods almost overnight.

As previously reported, a tornado traveled through Putnam County on Tuesday, killing approximately 18 people initially, in addition to five children under 13. Approximately 88 more were injured as well, and some of the injuries were critical.

In addition, a different storm headed east from Nashville about 50 miles, killing five other people. Taylor Swift was also not the only celebrity affected by the natural disaster.

Carrie Underwood, who appeared on the Today show recently, explained how her husband, Mike Fisher, looked after their children together when the storm hit for the first time.

The country star told the host that he could bet money on the fact that all his children were crying when his man ran into his rooms to take them to the "safe room." Kacey Musgraves, another country star, also commented on tornadoes.

Musgraves revealed that he would sell some of his clothes, costumes and other accessories to help generate funds for the tornado aid fund.

As previously reported, Musgraves initially wanted to work with the philanthropic organization to donate money for the preservation of the urban forest of Tennesse, however, he made the decision to send money to the aid fund due to the urgency of the problem.

The star also added that he still cared deeply for the preservation of the forest, but first decided to give money to tornado relief.



