Taylor Embree, son of Jon Embree, among six new coaches hired by CU Buffs football coach Karl Dorrell

A dozen days after being hired, Karl Dorrell has completed his first team of CU Buffs football coaches.

The university announced on Friday afternoon six new assistant coaches, three on each side of the ball, to pair with the four retained trainers of former coach Mel Tucker's regime.

Dorrell is adding Taylor Embree, son of former Buff player and coach Jon Embree, as his tight-end coach, as well as former Nebraska and Oregon State offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf as passers coach / pass game coordinator and Mitch Rodrigue as an offensive line coach.

On the defensive side, the Buffs announced that former CU assistant Chris Chris will return to Boulder to train on the defensive line, where he will join Demetrice Martin (cornerbacks) and Brett Maxie (security).

Wilson, 51, had trained Buffs defensive linemen in 2000-04 under former CU coach and current CU radio analyst Gary Barnett. Embree, 31, spent the previous three years as an offensive quality control assistant with the San Francisco 49ers under Kyle Shanahan.

Dorrell also announced Friday to Drew Wilson as his strength and conditioning director; Brian Cook as defensive quality control coach; Cordae Hankton as a graduate assistant; former CU supporter and assistant coach Brian Cabral as character trainer; Bryan McGinnis as director of football operations; Cymone George as director of player engagement and Scott Unrein as operations assistant.

The Buffs will open spring practice as scheduled for March 16. The Black & Gold spring game is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 25 at Folsom Field.