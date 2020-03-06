Target field eliminates tarps in preparation for the first twin match in April – Up News Info

With the opening game of the 2020 Minnesota Twins less than a month away, and with a warm spring weekend ahead, the tarps have been removed from the garden and grass in the Target field.

The Twins field team began working again in the field to prepare for the first game, which also included giving the field its first haircut of the year.

The greenest grass in all of Minnesota 😍 pic.twitter.com/zy3VRI7SNF – Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 4, 2020

The Minnesota Twins home opener will take place on April 2, against the Oakland Athletics at Target Field.

Video credit: Minnesota Twins