Tamra Judge announces the launch of the new CBD product for International Women's Day

Former Royal Housewives of Orange County The star Tamra Judge is launching a special product for women in its Vena Wellness line of CBD products to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. Judge did not reveal the name of the product, but says it is specifically for "women's health,quot; and helps with "monthly problems."

"It's because of menstrual cramps, periods, things like that nature and has CBD," said the 52-year-old woman. Page six. "It has cramp bark. It has chasteberry, cinnamon, valerian root. It helps with the monthly problems that I no longer receive because I'm old like f-k!"

Now that he's not filming anymore Royal Housewives of Orange CountyJudge, who also owns CUT Fitness, has focused a lot on Vena Wellness. She explained that they have an office in Laguna Hills, and that is where they ship from.

Judge says she handles a lot of the marketing at that office, and that is also where customer service is located. However, Judge laughed, making it clear: "I don't do customer service."

He explained that he is completely involved in the business and is always looking for new products that they can contribute. The judge says that the only part of the process that they have outsourced is the production, since they have a partner in Kentucky that actually makes the manufacturing.

The judge says that she is always working on some type of project and that she has multiple sources of income. She noticed that she is doing everything from selling her clothes on eBay to real estate RHOC. In addition to that, she is also an influencer in social networks and owns two businesses: Vena Wellness and CUT Fitness.

Tamra Judge says she is not filming RHOC Has freed some extra time. And, despite all the familiar things she is dealing with right now, her ex-husband and baby, Simon Barney, is fighting against throat cancer in stage 3, she knows she needs to do something else.

Last weekend, Judge and her former co-star Vicki Gunvalson joked on social media that they were filming a new show that had nothing to do with Royal Housewives of Orange County. However, neither has revealed exactly what that new project is.

Tamra Judge CBD products are available in www.venacbd.com.



