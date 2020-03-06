Taapsee Pannu will start shooting for Rashmi Rocket on March 26

While Taapsee Pannu is still reeling from the success of his latest release, Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha, has his eyes set on his next one, Rashmi Rocket. After finishing the filming schedule of Haseen Dilruba in Haridwar, he will begin shooting for this sports drama on March 26.

While filming in Haridwar, Taapsee had been preparing for Rashmi Rocket on school grounds there. Akarsh Khurana, the film's director revealed: “The students were so inspired by Taapsee that the school named their gym after her. She trains for two hours every day for better endurance and the body language of an athlete. "Taapsee has also been receiving dictation training for her role.

The director also added: "We will shoot in three parts. After Kutch, we headed to Delhi in May and Dehradun and Mussoorie in June. Rann of Kutch is also an important part of our schedule. In fact, the first schedule begins with a song , which is in the Rann Utsav. " The first half of the film takes place in Kutch, where filming will begin on April 1.

The film also features Aparshakti Khurana and superhero actor Bhavesh Joshi, Priyanshu Painyuli. The script is written by Aniruddha Guha, while Kanika Dhillon has written the dialogue. The director also clarified that the film is more a drama than a sports story. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya. Akarsh also reported that the character is fictional. But the story is the culmination of several real-life incidents involving female athletes from India and abroad.