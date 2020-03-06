SXSW organizers devastated having to cancel the festival for the first time in 34 years

City officials in Austin have advised South By Southwest chiefs to discard March dates after Facebook, Twitter, Netflix, Amazon and Apple withdrew due to concerns about the coronavirus.

The SXSW festival in Texas has been ruled out after a series of cancellations related to the coronavirus.

As the pandemic reaches new highs, with almost 100,000 people worldwide infected and 4,000 dead, companies, film studios, festival heads and bands are reconsidering the events that will gather large audiences.

And as the cases of COVID-19 exceed 200 in the US. In the US, Austin city officials have advised South By Southwest chiefs to disconnect their festival next week (starting March 9).

The announcement comes after the news that the heads of Facebook, Twitter, Netflix, Amazon, Apple and TikTok had withdrawn their presentations from the event.

"The City of Austin has canceled the March dates for SXSW … SXSW will faithfully follow the instructions of the City," the festival organizers read in a statement.

"We are devastated to share this news with you … This is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working to overcome the ramifications of this unprecedented situation."

"This situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the decision of the City of Austin. We are committed to do our part to help protect our Austin staff, assistants and colleagues."