SXSW 2020 has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus

Just a week before its start, the popular two-week South By Southwest entertainment festival, also known as SXSW, has been officially canceled due to the coronavirus.

The festival organizers published an official statement on the festival's Twitter account just a few minutes ago saying that the city of Austin, where the festival is held, has canceled the festival dates.

"We are devastated to share this news with you," the message began. "Show The show must continue,quot; is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. Now we are working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation. "

The message continued: "As recently as Wednesday, Austin Public Health stated that,quot; there is no evidence that closing SXSW or any other meeting will make the community safe. "However, this situation evolved rapidly, and we honor and respect the decision of the City of Austin. We are committed to do our part to help protect our staff, assistants and Austin classmates. ”

It seemed that disconnecting the famous festival was likely after major technology companies such as Facebook and Amazon withdrew after a request asking for the cancellation of the festival obtained more than 55,000 signatures.

The petition gained strength as coronavirus cases in the United States began to increase, and now 11 deaths are reported in the nation.

This is undoubtedly a great L for the city of Austin and the organizers of the festival. Last year, the festival raised $ 355.9 million for the city of Austin, according to SXSW, Verge reports.

Hopefully, festival goers will not share that L as festival organizers has not yet detailed their refund policies. The festival may be rescheduled for a later date this year. The organizers recognized that it is an option they are exploring.

So, if you bought tickets, stay tuned and we will keep you informed!