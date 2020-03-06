Suspect DUI driver incorrectly arrested in Danville after leading police in persecution – Up News Info San Francisco

DANVILLE (Up News Info SF) – A suspicious drunk driver led police to chase him through the streets of Danville on Friday morning before he was arrested, harassed and arrested, authorities said.

Danville police identified the suspect as James Reidy, 53, of Concord. Police began receiving calls at 11:23 a.m. over a reckless driver on El Capitan Drive near the Iron Horse Trail that was accelerating and driving with the driver's side door open.

The responding officers found the vehicle, a white Toyota Camry, that was traveling north on the Ramon Trail and began chasing it. Supposedly, Reidy drove the Camry on the wrong side of the street to the approaching traffic before making a U-turn near the intersection of Sycamore Valley Road and returning south.

Then the car left the road, crossed the sidewalk and placed on the shoulder and stopped, police said.

Reidy allegedly rejected the officers' orders and resisted attempts to handcuff him. An officer then shot Reidy with a Taser and was arrested after being treated at the scene for minor abrasions, police said.

Reidy was also being searched by Concord Police and the California Highway Patrol for incidents in that city for allegedly crashing into several vehicles while on Interstate 680.

Reidy was admitted to the Martinez Detention Center on charges of drunk driving, driving the wrong way while fleeing the police, and a probation violation.

"This is another example of how the partnership between the police and the community helps keep Danville safe," Danville police chief Allan Shields said in a statement. "The members of the community deserve credit for helping guide the officers to the vehicle, which allowed us to bring this incident to a safe conclusion."