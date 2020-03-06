Super Rugby: Crusaders sneak off the reds; Brumbies beat Sunwolves | Rugby Union News





Leicester Faingaanuku scores for the Crusaders

The defending champions, the Crusaders, narrowly avoided a big surprise when they beat the Reds 24-20 in a sixth round game in Super Rugby

The Christchurch-based Crusaders led the New Zealand conference with a 3-1 record and reached the game seven points above the Reds, who had only one victory in five games and were third in the Australian conference.

The Reds were also substantially under force, having lost Wallabies stars Jordan Petaia and James O & # 39; Connor to injuries.

Taniela Tupou breaks for the reds

They started the game as massive helpless against the three-time defending champion Crusaders, who are now undefeated in 34 consecutive home games. But they beat the Crusaders by four attempts against three and only got rid of their kicks; the four conversion attempts were lost, while the Crusaders achieved three conversions and one penalty.

The Reds, who have not defeated the Crusaders since the end of 2011, were probably the best team, matching the three-time defending champions, attempt by attempt.

The teams were blocked 10-10 after a first half pair. The Crusaders advanced 17-10 early in the second half, but the Reds immediately recovered with an attempt to support giant Taniela Tupou.

An attempt to break with Leicester Faingaanuku seemed to have secured the game for the Crusaders, but the Reds recovered again with an attempt to drive Henry Speight away. The Reds tried to create a late attempt, but were rejected by the rigid defense of the Crusaders, who almost created an attempt for the All Blacks end, Sevu Reece.

Sunwolves 14-47 Brumbies

Ryan Lonergan attacks the Brumbies

Ryan Lonergan scored his first Super Rugby attempt at his first start in the scrum half for the Brumbies to throw their 47-14 victory, seven attempts and two over the Sunwolves of Japan.

Lonergan landed after 10 minutes, converted his own attempt and added four more conversions when the Brumbies extended their great advantage at the top of the Australian conference.

Will Miller doubled the Brumbies' lead after 19 minutes, but the Sunwolves, playing with just 20 percent of the possession, scored through debutant hooker Efitusi Maafu to cut the lead to 14-7 near halftime.

Flanker Rob Valetini, who played an important role in Lonergan's opening attempt, scored just after the siren to take the 21-7 lead at halftime.

Thomas Cusack runs hard for the Brumbies

A flurry of scores between minutes 46 and 56 led the Brumbies to an undisputed advantage of 40-7.

The end Tony Pulu scored near the corner in the 46th minute, then Tevita Kuridrani scored from the Lonergan pass in the 53rd minute and Solomone Kata landed near the sideline three minutes later.

Michael Stolberg scored a second attempt for the Sunwolves, who were technically the home team after the game was moved from Osaka.

The Brumbies ended with an attempt to replace Joe Powell.