Super League Discussion Points: Catalans Dragons vs. Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors vs. Hull KR | Rugby League News





The Catalans James Maloney celebrates his winning attempt of the game against Hull FC with Fouad Yaha

We take a look at the last two games of Round 6, in which the Catalans Dragons receive Salford Red Devils on Saturday and Wigan Warriors welcome Hull Kingston Rovers on Sunday …

Watson demands the response of the Red Devils

When they leave the field at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday, Salford will try to avoid falling to a fourth straight loss in the Super League.

Winless Toronto Wolfpack is the only team that last year's Grand Final runner-up managed to overcome so far in 2020 and was defeated 22-12 at home against Wakefield Trinity last weekend.

Salford coach Ian Watson did not hesitate in his words after the loss to Wakefield

That most recent defeat was particularly irritating to head coach Ian Watson and did not hit when he demanded a response from his Salford squad to the Catalan Dragons.

"It is potentially a hangover from last season," Watson said. "Maybe we think we are better than we are, but that will give us a rude awakening that we are not so good."

"We need to solve some things quickly and focus on what we were good at last year, which is being a team working together, not individuals trying to do well."

"We had a rude awakening and we need to improve quite quickly. Sometimes you can be well above your position where you think you are as a group due to previous successes."

The good news is that Watson has Kevin Brown available again after the experienced midfielder completed his suspension, while Tyrone McCarthy returns from an injury to increase his options in the back row as well.

The defeat is still in Tomkins mind.

Unlike the visitors, the Catalans enter the game full of confidence after fighting to snatch a 34-29 victory in death against Hull FC last Sunday.

However, the French team will distrust Salford's danger after suffering a surprise 46-0 loss in this place last year.

Although both teams have undergone notable staff changes since then, Sam Tomkins, the Dragon fullback, admitted that the result will still be on the minds of everyone involved.

Sam Tomkins believes that Catalans have shown promise in their first games

"At that time it was a bit surprising," Tomkins said. "We were very far from the pace and it was probably a wake-up call for all of us where we were from."

"It was shown that no matter how well you train, you should appear on the weekend and play. It was probably the strongest defeat I have ever experienced and will be at the bottom of our minds."

The off-season review of the Catalans included the incorporation of former Australian international James Maloney, who took the winning attempt at Hull, and his compatriot Josh Drinkwater to form a new midfielder association.

Tomkins is impressed with the way they settled down and believes there are many promising signs on the side of Steve McNamara after his first three games of the season.

"With the arrival of two new half-backs, it was important that the combinations work as soon as possible," said Tomkins.

"Obviously there is still a lot to work, but it seems that we are one step ahead of where we were last year in terms of combinations and the spine."

Gene makes the Rovers come back

It has been a difficult time on the field for Hull Kingston Rovers, having suffered four straight losses after the season opener against Wakefield.

To complicate matters, the Rovers are expected to run out of leading scorer Ben Crooks for at least two months due to a neck injury, although they do have George Lawler, Jordan Abdull, Robbie Mulhern and Harvey Livett back in containment before Sunday's trip to Wigan Warriors.

Stanley Gene during his game days with Hull KR

The Robins have also had a boost off the field, with the news club icon Stanley Gene has returned to offer his experience in a coach role after enjoying two successful seasons of play in East Hull.

Coach Tony Smith has been familiar with Gene since his time in charge of Huddersfield Giants, where Papua New Guinea played under him, and hastened to add him to his staff when the opportunity arose.

"Some people underestimate Stanley's knowledge," Smith said. "I didn't do it, and I don't, because I've worked with him before.

"I think that because of the part of the world it comes from, or any evaluation that people make, sometimes they don't do it well because Stanley and other Papua New Guineans are strong characters that carry the ball and use some physical strength to get it,quot;. His point of view.

"Stanley is a thinker and was an intelligent player and I gave him a lot of responsibility in the roles to use it to the fullest, so when I had the opportunity to join our coaching staff, I took his hand."

Mid-season movement suitable for French

Bevan French could hardly have asked for a better start for his first full season with Wigan after making a series of impressive exhibits during the first five games.

The full side moved from the side of NRL Parramatta Eels in July last year and showed many glimpses of its potential in its subsequent appearances before the end of the 2019 campaign.

For his part, French believes that moving to the Warriors in the middle of the season has served him well and helped him adapt to life in the Super League before getting down to work in preparation for 2020.

"I'm happy in the field and out of it," said French. "I'm glad I joined when I did it because it gave me an idea of ​​what to expect in both rugby and outdoor life."

"When you're happy, you play a little more freely with confidence, everything that comes from the preseason job we've done in combinations."

French and his Wigan teammates aim to achieve four consecutive victories when they receive the fighter Hull KR on Sunday, although they will do so without the imposing presence of Tony Clubb in the front row due to a shoulder injury.

However, support partner Ben Flower is available for his first appearance of the year, while Jake Bibby and Joe Burgess return to the 21-man squad.