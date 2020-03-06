Suncor Energy will pay a $ 9 million deal for the refinery's pollution

Suncor Energy will pay a $ 9 million settlement for multiple air pollution violations in recent years at its oil refinery north of Denver, state public health officials said Friday.

That agreement includes a cash payment of $ 4.05 million in fines that will fund community environmental projects, said Garry Kaufmann, director of the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division at the state Department of Public Health and Environment.

Kauffman called the agreement "historic,quot; and said the total amount is greater than all other agreements and fines imposed against Suncor in the last decade.

"They must comply and they must reestablish their relationship with the community," said John Putnam, director of environmental programs for Colorado. "We need to work together to address disproportionate impacts on health and other impacts in these communities."

Suncor will have a month to pay the fines in cash, while other aspects of the agreements will take longer to complete, Putnam said. The entire settlement is an opportunity for the refinery to "press the reset button,quot; with the local community, he said.

In December, the Suncor Commerce City refinery launched a clay-like substance and threw smoke and ashes into the air, alarming nearby residents.

This is a story in development and will be updated.