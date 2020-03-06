Suicide bomb attacks near the US embassy in Tunisia

The attack took place in the financial district of Lac, an area in eastern Tunisia, the capital that houses several embassies and offices of international institutions.

The attacker seemed to have targeted a police car, which was parked near the embassy, ​​and was damaged in the explosion, according to France 24.

The photos and videos shared on social networks showed debris on the road near the embassy, ​​and human remains are believed to come from the attacker. A second assailant seemed to be fleeing, according to Radio Mosaïque.

Last June, Two suicide bombers caused explosions in separate attacks in Tunisia, killing a police officer and injuring eight people. The two attacks aimed at a police patrol and a police station.