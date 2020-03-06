Student says he was discriminated against at his North Hollywood school after initial coronavirus reports – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A student from North Hollywood says he was discriminated against following the initial reports of coronavirus in China because he is Asian.

Dylan Muriano said he was sent to Walter Reed High School Nursing after coughing in class. Dylan said he choked on some water and told his teacher that he was fine, but that he still had to go to the nurse.

Dylan said that when he asked the teacher why non-Asian students were not forced to see the nurse when they coughed in class, the teacher began to retaliate against him.

"I was going to let it go and move on," Dylan said. "But I thought to myself,‘ What if the teacher does it again, or if it does to another student in the future? "

On Friday, a complaint was filed with the federal civil rights office.

"No child should be treated differently in a public school because of their race or national origin or on the basis of false beliefs or stereotypes that they may or may not have an illness," said attorney Gloria Allred.

Dylan, whose mother is the former KCAL 9 reporter Leyna Nguyen, has been moved to a different class. The teacher stays in school.

The Los Angeles Unified School District said it had no comments on the case.