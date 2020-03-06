Strange planets "cotton candy,quot; may have rings, say scientists – BGR

Our solar system has a good selection of types of planets. We have ultra-hot worlds that orbit near our Sun, rocky worlds like Earth and Mars, gas giants like Jupiter and frozen giants like Neptune hanging on the distant edge. When the telescope technology reached a point where scientists began to detect planets outside our home system, we quickly realized that there are types of planets we could never have imagined.

One of those types of unexpected planets, a collection of ultra-low density swollen material that researchers compared to cotton candy, might not be what it initially seemed. New research published in The astronomical diary suggests another explanation for these strange worlds, and could reflect a planet in our own system.

Exoplanets are often seen when they pass in front of their host star. High power telescopes can detect the star's brightness decrease and make informed assumptions about the size of the planet, its orbit and its mass. When researchers began to detect unusually large worlds that seemed to have a relatively low mass, one explanation was the "cotton candy,quot; theory.

But what if the planets are not dim or swollen? What if they are actually dense and much smaller than we think, but they only seem large at a distance thanks to the presence of rings, like Saturn's?

"We begin to wonder, if you looked at us from a distant world, would you recognize Saturn as a ringed planet, or would it appear to be a swollen planet for an alien astronomer?" Shtechas Vissapragada of Caltech said in a statement. In fact, it is quite possible that a planet like Saturn seems light and airy, perhaps even the consistency of cotton candy, if viewed from a great distance while passing a star.

Unfortunately for scientists, being able to confirm whether cotton candy planets really have rings is not possible at this time. In the future, new technology such as the James Webb space telescope could help in that regard, but for now, we will have to keep asking ourselves.

Image source: Robin Dienel / Carnegie Institution for Science