Stephen Curry scores 23, but the Raptors prevail and remain in the Clinch playoff – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Stephen Curry scored 23 points for Golden State in his early return after missing more than four months with a broken left hand, but the Toronto Raptors beat the Warriors 121-113 Thursday night to secure a place in the playoffs.

After being set aside for 58 games, Curry led Golden State out of the tunnel to a big ovation, as strong as his neon sneakers, a pink and a yellow one. He lost his first two shots, but had three quick assists, including a plate without looking back, at Andrew Wiggins. He finished with seven assists in 26 minutes.

Twice the Most Valuable Player hit 17 feet for his first basket at the beginning of the second quarter, and then received a big reaction by a triple from well beyond the goal just before halftime. He had 3 of 11 from the 3-point range for the game.

"It feels like the first day of school almost again," said Curry, 31, earlier in the day after the shootaround. "It's like enjoying basketball again at the highest level. There is a process for that."

Norman Powell scored 37 points, his career record, for Toronto, which achieved a place in the playoffs with victory in a rematch of the NBA Finals last year. The Raptors won that series in six games, ending with a victory in the last Golden State game at their former stadium in Oakland.

Kyle Lowry added 26 points and 10 assists, and Serge Ibaka had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who won at Phoenix on Tuesday night to end a three-game losing streak.

"Knowing that Steph would come back, we knew it was going to be a great night, a great atmosphere," said Lowry. "One of the best players in the league was returning from an injury, we were a little more focused and focused on him, but coming here is a great regular season game."

Damion Lee scored 23 points and Marquese Chriss had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors, who have lost 10 straight games at home.

Golden State lost 62-55 at halftime, but took an 85-83 lead in the third with triple Eric Paschall, with Curry on the bench, nothing less.

After Toronto regained the lead, Paschall tied him at 95 in a free kick with 9:39 left in the fourth quarter, but the Raptors responded with five straight points. A triple from Lowry and a powerful mate from OG Anunoby helped Toronto stretch the lead moments later.

Curry re-registered with 3:51 remaining and hit a down tray with two minutes remaining that dragged the Warriors within 113-108. Wiggins added a triple to be 113-111, but Pascal Siakam made two baskets in 15 seconds to keep Toronto's lead safe.

Lee stole the ball from Powell with 25.8 seconds left and Powell fouled him. But he missed both free throws and then two 3-point attempts after consecutive offensive rebounds.

Curry practiced on Monday with the Warriors of Santa Cruz of the G League, then was recalled in a long-awaited promotion. His return to action came without the majority of his family support cast: Draymond Green missed his fourth straight game with a left knee injury, and Klay Thompson remains out with a torn left ACL.

BOX-AND-1 D?

Curry and Lowry talked recently, and Lowry joked about pulling a box defense and 1 against Curry again.

"I'm waiting for something," Curry said. “I talked to Kyle the other day and he joked about it, I could throw him back. Obviously, the last time we played against them it was a terrible feeling to lose in the Finals, but obviously the situation is different this year, but there is emotion about what it will be tonight, that it comes out again and that the boys get a great victory in Denver, trying to build momentum. "

TIP-INS

Raptors: Toronto had lost 13 of its last 14 on the Warriors court. … The Raptors are 8-3 on the road against the Western Conference. … The Raptors are the only opponent that swept the Warriors season series last season.

Warriors: Golden State has not won at home since beating Orlando 109-95 on January 18. They are 7-25 at home in general and 2-9 against the Eastern Conference.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Warriors: welcome the 76ers on Saturday night after losing 115-104 in Philadelphia on January 28.

