Stephen Curry returns to his "happy place,quot; in the first game after an injury

%MINIFYHTML63cfcfb9b27be7785bbd1fd911682d2111% %MINIFYHTML63cfcfb9b27be7785bbd1fd911682d2112%

Stephen Curry said he was back in his "happy place,quot; while recovering the time lost in his long-awaited return of the Golden State Warriors in a loss to the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.

%MINIFYHTML63cfcfb9b27be7785bbd1fd911682d2113% %MINIFYHTML63cfcfb9b27be7785bbd1fd911682d2114%

The two-time Most Valuable Player in the NBA had been set aside since he suffered a broken left hand during a clash with the Phoenix Suns last October.

%MINIFYHTML63cfcfb9b27be7785bbd1fd911682d2115% %MINIFYHTML63cfcfb9b27be7785bbd1fd911682d2116%

Curry scored 23 points in his first game for just over four months, but he couldn't keep the Warriors from falling to a 121-113 loss against the defending champions at the Chase Center.

The superstar guard was happy to be back on the court after such a long absence in a season to forget about Golden State.

When asked how he managed to stay out for so long, Curry replied: "In a way, you deal with the new reality as it comes.

"Arriving at the season, obviously in four games, I was excited to try to help take the team where we wanted to go, chase the playoffs and all that, but they took it away."

"You must be productive in all aspects while you are away, with rehabilitation and the opportunity to appreciate life outside of basketball as well. I am happy to be back in my happy, safe place, but many good things happened in these last four months." .

Curry said he felt comfortable when he started running, not knowing what to expect on his return.

"It felt great, it was a lot of energy, anticipation for tonight and just going back to the floor and seeing what was going to happen." said the three-time NBA champion.

"It was a great moment, just the excitement and energy in the building and I really didn't know what to expect, how to handle the minute restriction and all that, I just tried to get my first shot and just feel comfortable out there.

"But throughout the 27 minutes I felt good, so I'm excited to be there again."

"We had some good times, obviously Toronto is a championship team that has a lot of chemistry and they know how to win, so for us it was a good step in the right direction. We all compete and we can build from this." "