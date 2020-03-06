Stephen Curry reminds the NBA of his unique magnetism in exchange for Warriors

%MINIFYHTML00b52e47ad0aba983aa8e55a691b1ced11% %MINIFYHTML00b52e47ad0aba983aa8e55a691b1ced12%

At this point last year, Stephen Curry was on his way to an MVP final between the top five and his fifth consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals. He was one of the most relevant and popular players in the league, and had maintained that status for quite some time.

%MINIFYHTML00b52e47ad0aba983aa8e55a691b1ced13% %MINIFYHTML00b52e47ad0aba983aa8e55a691b1ced14%

On Thursday night against the Raptors, in his first game since his hand broke on October 30, Curry wrote a simple footnote of an NBA season that long ago advanced without him and the last Golden State His late season production, which begins with his return against Toronto, will have essentially no effect on the odds of the championship.

%MINIFYHTML00b52e47ad0aba983aa8e55a691b1ced15% %MINIFYHTML00b52e47ad0aba983aa8e55a691b1ced16%

The rest of this campaign for the Warriors is clearly about building a base for the next one. This is Curry in search of chemistry with Andrew Wiggins, complementary players who are looking for a long-term role in San Francisco and an organization that seeks its base after a complete elimination. It will often not result in 48 cohesive minutes. At many points it will be strange to see it.

At least Thursday, however, it was a lot of fun. The NBA clearly lost its strongest shooter. Curry's presence gives the sport extra life, even if he is still finding his form and his team is far from debatable. His 23-point performance was sometimes as captivating as ever.

MORE: The Lakers sign a memes machine to strengthen the bank

With Chase Center (and the world of basketball) eager to see him again on the march, Curry didn't score in the first quarter, and didn't connect his first 3 until 7:40 remained in the second. Then the best moments began to arrive. He struck a ridiculous impulse with the shot clock that expired at the end of the second period and exhausted a 3 through contact in the third quarter. He finished an acrobatic clutch tray in the room.

That the Warriors lost 121-113 was of little importance. The result was never the point of Thursday night.

For the rest of the season, Curry will not be close to the main story. The Bucks go for 70 wins and the two heavyweights of Los Angeles competing for the supremacy of the Western Conference will be among the many biggest draws.

But every time you step on the floor, every time you hit a series of long-range shots, people will pay attention. His game makes it difficult to look the other way.