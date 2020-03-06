Stephen Curry is & # 39; excited & # 39; to return when the return of twice MVP energizes the Golden State Warriors crowd | NBA News

Stephen Curry's return caused a frenzy in the Chase Center crowd before Thursday night's game against the Toronto Raptors had been interrupted, and the noise barely stopped when the defending champions sealed a late victory over the Golden State Warriors, 121-113.

After being set aside for 58 games, Curry led Golden State out of the tunnel to a great ovation, as strong as his neon slippers, a pink and a yellow one, and the crowd stirred every time he stopped to shoot.















Stephen Curry reminded everyone of what they had missed with a classic bell hitter in their first game after an injury.



All that was talked about in the accumulation was if twice the Most Valuable Player would return to the same player after a four month layoff for injury with a broken left hand.

However, coach Steve Kerr had no doubts. "It looks exactly the same for me," he said, after Curry lost 23 points in 27 minutes, while operating under a minute restriction.

Except for a little long-range rust, local fans were not disappointed as the new Warriors arena felt as loaded as ever with Curry also grabbing seven boards and distributing seven assists in a total action show.

Not only that, but it also provided the kind of highlights that make him one of the most exciting players in the world.

















Stephen Curry emphasized Andrew Wiggins with a left-handed pass from behind in the Warriors' loss to the Raptors



Curry hit a 17-foot foot for his first basket at the beginning of the second quarter, then received a big reaction by a triple from beyond the arc shortly before halftime when the launch clock was about to expire. He also showed some of his best passing skills, including a plate without looking back, at Andrew Wiggins.

















Stephen Curry said he returned to his happy place, after playing his first game with the Warriors since he broke his hand in October.



"I was trying to be there and not think about that," Curry said. "If I needed to make that pass, do it and without hesitation. It was a good feeling, throw the first one."

"It felt great, it was a lot of energy, anticipation for tonight and just going back to the floor and seeing what was going to happen." said the three-time NBA champion.

"It was a great moment, just the excitement and energy in the building and I really didn't know what to expect, how to handle the minute restriction and all that, I just tried to get my first shot and just feel comfortable out there.

"But during the 27 minutes I felt good, so I'm excited to be there again."

















Highlights of the Toronto Raptors clash with the Golden State Warriors in week 20 of the NBA



He had 3 of 12 from a range of three points and 6 of 16 overall for the game, the only spot on an encouraging night.

When asked how he managed to stay out for so long, Curry replied: "In a way, you deal with the new reality as it comes.

"Arriving at the season, obviously in four games, I was excited to try to help take the team where we wanted to go, chase the playoffs and all that, but they took it away."

"You must be productive in all aspects while you are away, with rehabilitation and the opportunity to appreciate life outside of basketball as well. I am happy to be back in my happy, safe place, but many good things happened in these last four months.

"We had some good times, obviously Toronto is a championship team that has a lot of chemistry and they know how to win, so for us it was a good step in the right direction. We all compete and we can build from this." "

