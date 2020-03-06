State of Minnesota confirms the first suspected case of coronavirus (COVID-19) – Up News Info

There is now an alleged confirmed case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state of Minnesota.

The person in the case is a senior adult resident of Ramsey County who traveled on a cruise ship that had a known COVID-19 case. The person began to develop symptoms on February 25, confirmed the status.

It was said that the patient was isolated at home and recovering. The Minnesota Department of Health said they were still awaiting confirmation from the CDC, but that "health officials believe the alleged results are actionable."

Governor Tim Walz plans to inform the media about the case at 4 p.m. Friday. CBSN Minnesota will host that press conference live.

"The state of Minnesota has been working 24 hours to prepare for this and I am sure that our Department of Health is up to the challenge," Walz said.

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said they had been anticipating the first case of coronavirus in Minnesota, and used the announcement as a reminder for Minnesotans to do everything possible to help stop the spread of the disease.

"It is essential that we all do our part to delay the spread of this virus by covering the cough, washing our hands and staying at home when we are sick with a cold or flu-like symptoms. We must also prepare for community mitigation measures, such as telecommuting arrangements and temporary school closings if necessary, ”said Malcolm.

The strain has already appeared in at least 20 states across the country. As of noon on Friday, there were at least 230 confirmed cases.

The previous Friday, the state health department reported that they had performed 36 tests in Minnesota that had been negative for COVID-19.

Also on Friday, health and education departments are asking school leaders to make sure they have made arrangements for the virus. That means routine cleaning, creating a communication plan for staff and students, and being ready for the emergency operation plan.

On Wednesday, Minnesota lawmakers held their first public hearing on COVID-19. The hearing focused on the initial cost and the possible extent of an outbreak in Minnesota. The initial request from the Minnesota Department of Health is an immediate $ 40 million from taxpayers, but it was clear that that is only the beginning, and the number of cases they were possibly talking about was counted by thousands.

State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says the state is preparing for a possible massive outbreak.

"When we get to the point … when we are seeing hundreds or thousands of cases across the state, then, frankly, we are in a situation of resource management, where the job is really to ensure that resources reach people who most we need, "said Malcolm.

At the federal level, the US House of Representatives allocated $ 8 billion on Wednesday for the virus. President Trump signed the bill.