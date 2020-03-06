State lawmakers seek to block the closure of the Seton medical center in the city of Daly amid the spread of the coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

DALY CITY (Up News Info SF) – A group of state lawmakers on Thursday asked Verity Health Systems to reverse its decision to close Seton Medical Center in Daly City, arguing that the closure will make it difficult for nearby residents to reach a hospital and affect the ability to treat cases of coronavirus.

State Senators Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco and Jerry Hill, D-San Mateo, and Assembly members Phil Ting, D-San Francisco, and Kevin Mullin, D-San Mateo, issued a joint statement on the possible closure from the hospital, which could come as soon as next week.

In addition to requesting that Verity Health Systems change its decision about the hospital's fate, lawmakers argued that the company did not follow state law that requires a 90-day notice when closing an emergency room.

"The Verity Health System decision to close two facilities will have a terrible impact on our communities in the southern part of San Francisco and northern San Mateo County," the four lawmakers wrote in their statement. "With COVID-19 posing a public health challenge and worsening our homeless crisis, which is increasing travel to the emergency room, the closure of the Seton Medical Center in Daly City is a big problem for the community."

Verity Health filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and worked for much of 2019 on a sales agreement with the Strategic Global Management consulting group that may have kept the healthcare company solvent.

However, that agreement was not made before the December deadline, and Verity Health seemed to pivot to close some of its facilities, including a hospital in Los Angeles and Seton Coastside in Moss Beach.

The closure would force the approximately 27,000 people who use the Seton Medical Center each year to travel further to receive urgent medical attention, which could ultimately lead to overcrowding in nearby hospitals. The group of legislators also noted that the closure would make it difficult for homeless residents to treat and current and future cases of new coronaviruses.

Nurses represented by the California Nurses Association plan to hold a press conference and demonstrate on Friday morning to stop the closure of the medical center. San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa, Daly City Councilor Pamela DiGiovanni and Colma Mayor John Goodwin are expected to join the demonstration.

"With reports of a dangerous pandemic that is growing rapidly in California and represents a significant threat to our community, it is unacceptable that we can face the loss of our hospital almost without public notice," Phoebe Minkler, intensive care nurse at Seton Medical Center . said.

Verity Health Systems officials were not immediately available to comment on the possible shutdown.

San Mateo County announced Thursday that it will begin receiving calls from residents who have non-medical questions about the new coronavirus.

The public call center was expected to open before noon on Thursday and answer calls from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m. From Monday to Friday. Those who do not speak English can also use the call center through a three-way language.

translation line

To date, public health officials in San Mateo County have confirmed two cases of the virus. Both patients were isolated until Monday.

You can reach the call center by calling (650) 363-4422.

