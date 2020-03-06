Sports betting begins March 11 at the Detroit casinos – Up News Info Detroit

– Sports betting on the spot will begin next week at 1 p.m. at the three Detroit casinos according to the Michigan Game Control Board.

Final approval will be given by the board on Tuesday.

At some point in 2021, online and mobile sports betting is expected to begin.

%MINIFYHTML4c71851f90a36984754982c7a448591913% %MINIFYHTML4c71851f90a36984754982c7a448591914%

Sports betting was promulgated by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in December 2019, which made Michigan the 20thth State to legalize sports betting. This came after the March 18 ruling that allowed sports betting to expand beyond Nevada.

%MINIFYHTML4c71851f90a36984754982c7a448591915% %MINIFYHTML4c71851f90a36984754982c7a448591916%

For more information, visit here.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.