Spike Lee calls Knicks owner James Dolan after the entry drama: & # 39; I'm being harassed & # 39;

Spike Lee is the most famous Knicks fan in the world. He has been seen constantly attending his games and sitting on the court for almost three decades. But on Monday night, he had a small problem getting into Madison Square Garden.

While the previous tweet speculates that Lee was "denied entry," the Knicks refuted that rumor in a statement Monday night. A spokesman for the Knicks told the AP that "it was simply that Lee was using the wrong entry."

Speaking on ESPN's "First Take,quot; Tuesday, Lee called the statement "Garden spin." Lee said Knicks owner James Dolan was harassing him, adding that he will not go to more Knicks games this season. However, despite his frustrations, he will not yet become a fan of the Nets.

Lee also gave his version of the story about what happened with the entry drama on Monday night.

"I have been using the same entrance for more than 20 years, the employee's entrance on 33rd Street. Last night, I enter, my ticket is scanned. I am inside. I enter the elevator and the elevator does not move. The security type is approaching. and he says, "We need you to get off the elevator." I say, "Why?" I say, "I'm not going out of the elevator." So they finally sent the elevator because they know I won't leave the elevator. Get on the elevator, the Garden floor is on the fifth floor, the elevator goes up at five and security is waiting for me as if I had just run, that Macy is stealing something. "The (kind of security) says: & # 39; Mr. Lee, you must leave Madison Square Garden. You must leave the garden, walk outside and return to 31st Street. And I said: & # 39; I am not doing that & # 39; First of all, you scanned my ticket. You can't scan a ticket twice. Also, I know that once you leave a sports stadium, you can't come back. So I don't trust these guys, so I'm not I'm going for the okie-doke. Then I said: & # 39; I'm not leaving & # 39; ".

The filmmaker told the "First Take,quot; team that he put his hands behind his back and said: "Arrest me like my brother Charles Oakley." After causing a scene, Lee says that other staff members let him go up to the sixth floor and took him to his seat instead of making him walk outside and return.

Lee then says he had a conversation with Dolan at halftime. Dolan essentially told Lee what the Knicks statement said, that he shouldn't use the employee's entrance. But Lee is not buying it, saying he is "invented."

Lee was upset because the team changed the policy without informing him. When Lee said this to Dolan, he says the owner replied: "You know now."

Spike Lee's anger comes from no one with Knicks telling him that the entrance changed. He says he has used it for 28 years, including last week and spends $ 299,000 on seasonal tickets. "Text, email, let me know … When did this policy change? If I arrive a day late with my deposit, my phone rings." – Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) March 3, 2020

Later in the interview, Lee states: "James Dolan is harassing me and I don't know why."

Lee estimates that he spends $ 300,000 on Knicks tickets per year, which means he has paid around $ 10 million over the course of almost 30 years. When we meet this realization, Lee said"I look stupid now."

While Lee says he won't go to more Knicks games this season, he says he'll be back next season.

TO UPDATE: The Knicks issued a statement about an hour after Lee's appearance on "First Take."

The statement says: "The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him not to use our employees' entrance and instead use a dedicated VIP ticket, which is used by all other celebrities entering The Garden "It's ridiculous. It's disappointing. Spike would create this false controversy to repeat the drama. He is welcome to The Garden at any time through the VIP or general entrance; but not through the entrance of our employees, which is what he and Jim agreed last night when they shook hands. "