Sonos gets rid of the recycling mode that unnecessarily blocked your older devices

Sonos is eliminating Recycling Mode, a controversial part of the company's exchange program that left old devices inoperative in exchange for a 30 percent discount on a newer Sonos product. The exchange program still exists, and customers who own eligible legacy products can get the same discount, but are no longer required to permanently install brick devices that could still work well.

With the change, Sonos now offers customers full control over what happens to the older devices from which they are "exchanging." They can choose to keep it, deliver it to someone, recycle it at a local electronic waste facility or send it to Sonos and let the company handle the part responsible for recycling. Sonos silently removed the Recycling Mode from its application last week and replaced it with a language that asks anyone looking for the discount to call customer service. In the coming weeks, Sonos will update its website with a new flow for the exchange program that no longer includes the Recycling Mode, and you won't have to call anyone.

%MINIFYHTMLbf64190a5ed48a6caefbc4103c6acca211% %MINIFYHTMLbf64190a5ed48a6caefbc4103c6acca212%

This decision should put an end to the criticisms Sonos faced at the end of last year when Devin Wilson attracted attention to the recycling mode and raised questions about the company's sustainability practices. At that time, Sonos said he was not forcing anyone to participate in the exchange program, and that customers who wanted to use legacy devices could continue to do so. But he kept the recycling mode in place for those who did I want the 30 percent agreement. When activated, the recycling mode would begin an irreversible 21-day countdown, after which the device in question would stop working. Sonos said he took this route to ensure that consumer data is deleted on recycled products.

Now, Sonos will encourage customers to perform a factory reset before taking their old equipment to an electronic waste recycler.

Legacy products will not receive new features yet

Today's news does not change Sonos' plans to stop releasing new software updates for legacy devices sometime in May. The company failed so much in its messages that CEO Patrick Spence published an apology and said "all Sonos products will continue to work after May."

"While Sonos legacy products will not get new software features, we are committed to keeping them updated with bug fixes and security patches for as long as possible," Spence wrote in January. "If we find something fundamental in the experience that cannot be addressed, we will work to offer an alternative solution and let you know about the changes you will see in your experience.

But they won't get any new features, and customers who want to continue using old products will have to get them out of their primary Sonos system; on the contrary, everybody the products will stop receiving software updates when the cut occurs. "We are working on a way to divide your system so that modern products work together and get the latest functions, while legacy products work together and remain in their current state." A spokesman for Sonos reiterated that this is the plan and said the company will have more to share in the coming weeks.