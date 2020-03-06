Son of Eva Marcille, Maverick looks like a living doll in this photo

Eva Marcille had her fans amazed when she shared a photo with her son, Maverick. The baby looks like a living doll, as one of Eva's fans said.

Eva has just celebrated her anniversary and to commemorate such an important event, she shared a photo of him for her fifth anniversary.

People got excited about the little man in the comments, and they tell Eva that she is twinning with her father.

You can also see the photo Eva shared the other day in her social media account, IG, below:

One commenter says: ‘Wow, it looks like Marley's twin. OMG. So cute, "and another follower posted this:" It looks like a combination of Marley and dad. "

A fan thinks Eva's three children are twining and said this: "They are all twins." I see Marley, Mikey and Mike here. "

Someone else posted this: ‘He is his father's dead seal. Beautiful, "and another fan said," My niece asked if this is a doll? I said it's a baby, and she ahhhhhh he's so beautiful. "

Another fan posted this: ‘Surely he is twinning with his dad💯💖💖 Aww. Simply precious You are the blessed Eve, and you deserve it. We have very similar stories, "and another follower sprouted over the boy's blond hair:" Is that blonde hair? He is adorable !! & # 39;

Someone else posted this: ‘Literally an exact division between you and your husband! He is adorable! & # 39;

In other news, Eva fans recently commented on the many false friendships in the RHOA series.

After the last episode of RHOA, a fan was saying that there are "so many false friendships in that show that it's pretty sad." I'm glad you try to stay away from disaster unless they drag you. "

This weekend, fans will have the opportunity to watch a new episode of their favorite TV show.



